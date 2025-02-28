Annie & Emily

It’s our last morning in Kanab, and we’re off to a familiar area for the next four nights. Thank you, Utah, for a fantastic February.

Of course, we always come for the trails, but this little town sneaks up on you because of the people.

On one of our first trips, we met Gordon and Donna Huntsman and faithful Annie while hiking the K Hill Trail. We’ve stayed in touch through the years, mostly by meeting up by chance on the same hike most years. Alas, there has also been a visit or two when we did not encounter our long-distance friends.

So, one of the goals this year was spending more time with the trio. First, we met on the K Hill Trail, and then we joined them on Saturday morning, walking the three miles around the local reservoir at sunrise. That night, we were joined at their house by John and Allison Bacialli, two of their friends who followed Gordon and Donna to Kanab from Oregon.