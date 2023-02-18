"It's a dangerous business, Frodo, going out your door. You step onto the road, and if you don't keep your feet, there's no knowing where you might be swept off to."―J.R.R. Tolkien

Our winter adventures have been built around February in Kanab for the past three years. It is the anchor of our coddiwomples and a fine place to settle down for 28 days.

Kanab's a quiet town, especially in winter, and quaintly predictable. I like the people, both newcomers, and townies, and enjoy listening to their stories.

The house we rent adds to the allure, and I've often told Chris, the fellow whose family owns the place, "This is our February home." Through the years, he and I have become friends, something not easily done between a Buffalo Bills fan and a New England Patriots fan.

And yet, we're leaving this cozy house and the town we love with 10 days left in our agreement. It's not the house, nor the town, nor the people. We're going because of the mud.