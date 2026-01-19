Found on the tiniest beach lot/parking lot next to John and Katy Dos Passos Provincetown home on Commercial Street.

It’s Monday morning, and a slowly sauntering snow lazily falls on Truro. The scene outside the window in front of my writing table mesmerizes. It could be any year, any era, and that is a blessing, too. While madness roils in these unprecedented times, it’s easy to imagine we are isolated from it, especially when it is snowing here, and everything is still and hushed.

Once you reach the ‘elbow’ of Cape Cod and pass through the Route 6 rotary in Orleans, the world begins to change. Things are not as fraught, not as fast. Into Eastham, the trend continues. A semblance of the roadside romanticism of the old New England I grew up with is sprinkled here and there. Into Wellfleet we go, and the surroundings become more country: trees, trees, and more trees. The only fast food chain spot to be found is an off-the-road, old, bedraggled Dunkin’ Donuts in Wellfleet. But not even that blemish bothers me. Entering Truro, you find it so sleepy you wonder if you are dreaming.

I’m still surprised by the number of trees. From our winter visits, I knew there were forests, but nothing like what we are experiencing. You think of the Outer Cape, and what hits you immediately is the thought of sandy beaches. And there are plenty of those; so many, we’ve yet to visit each of them as we pick through the long list to catalogue which are the best for long miles of strolling and, in Samwise and Emily’s case, romping. But what hugs us and makes us feel more at home is the comfort of trees.

The ocean inspires, while the woodlands nurture us.