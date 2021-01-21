Hello, Wendell Berry, Abraham Lincoln, John Muir, and even you, Jefferson Davis.

In what was a defining day for the United States, we drove from Charleston, West Virginia, to Cadiz, Kentucky. We stopped briefly in Lexington, where I was a student athletic trainer for UK football and wrestling for three years long ago; visited Abraham Lincoln’s birthplace; drove the rough route John Muir walked during his Thousand-Mile Walk, and we stumbled upon one of those educational roadside attractions.

Lexington has changed drastically from my years here in the early Eighties. It’s a city that has spread her arms, and now the wealth is no longer just seen in the historic horse farms.

We stopped briefly at the football stadium, where I used to work. Our football team was the worst in the nation with a 0-10-1 record. We were run over by the good (Hershel Walker’s Georgia Bulldogs) and the bad teams. It was Jerry Claiborne’s first year as coach. Over the next two years, we played in college bowl games, losing to Jeff Hostetler’s West Virginia Mountaineers and beating Al Toon’s Wisconsin Badgers. I still have my Hall of Fame Bowl ring somewhere back home.

One of my friends from those days was Happy Chandler, the former governor, and senator. More importantly, Happy was the baseball commissioner when Jackie Robinson broke into baseball. I used to give massages to Happy in the training room. We’d later have regular lunches around town and talk for endless hours on the phone. Happy Chandler was a walking, breathing history book. While everyone in Kentucky called me “Boston,” including the television stations, due to my accent, Happy referred to me as “The Boston Kid”, saying I reminded him of Ted Williams.

After a stop at Whole Foods Market, we drove to Hodgenville to visit the birthplace of Abraham Lincoln. In winter, it is a ghost town, so we walked the trails and sat on the steps of the first Lincoln Memorial, and listened to the swearing-in of our new President and first female and person of color Vice President.

It felt right to be there during this historic day. Honest Abe would be pleased, I do believe. It’s taken America a long time to get here, and the racism is obviously still a problem, but still, we persist and grow in spite of ourselves.

From there, we drove south, tracing the rough route John Muir walked on his first significant excursion. We stopped in some of the towns he visited. Bible-toting John (soon-to-be) Of The Mountains would not have been impressed by the giant truck stops with their attendant porn “superstores.” Not sure what makes the chain “super,” for they are uniformly small and nondescript.

Confession: I’ve not been in one. Emily wanted to, but Samwise frowned upon this. In fairness to Emily, in my younger years, curiosity would have gotten the best of me, too.

As we drove, I listened to lectures by Thomas Merton on Muir and other creatives. A few years ago, during my first trip across the country, Maury Stull and her faithful Bentley took Samwise and me to Gethsemani, monkish Merton’s abbey. The day before, we had a Will’s Red Coat book event on the grounds of her terrific country store.

Yesterday, I talked with Maury on the phone, congratulating her on selling the store. This gives her more time for her true loves, walking, and reading.

After turning west and traveling the smaller roads, I saw a monument rising in the distance. Of course, we pulled over. It’s what you do on road trips, after all. This being January, we had the grounds to ourselves, and Samwise and Emily were happy to be roaming freely after so much time in Clarence these last three days. I did not realize that Jefferson Davis, President of the Confederate States from 1862-1865, was also born in Kentucky.

My favorite part of the day, and the reason we spent the night in little Cadiz, next to the Land Between the Lakes, was a return visit to the Elk and Bison Prairie. It was sunset, and the residents were active with their feeding and playing. The three of us were mesmerized, as we always are, around bison.

The original plan was to end our trip with stops in Montana, Wyoming, and North and South Dakota, to spend time with these prehistoric souls. I am drawn to bison.

Alas, Covid spikes frown on such stops. At least we were able to spend time with them last night. And by the time you receive this, we’ll be making, and Dawn-hour visit with the herd again.

We’ll hit the woods for several miles and then drive to Hot Springs, Arkansas today. We’ll hike the hilly trails there tomorrow morning before continuing our westward coddiwomple.

Thank you for reading, everyone, and thanks for joining us on our travels. Please take care.

Onward, by all means.

