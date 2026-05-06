The seasonal rebirth continues, and I don’t believe we’ve ever enjoyed a more sensual New England spring. It’s not like we’ve had more than a handful of warmer-than-usual days. It’s the consistency. We’re in the high 50s and low 60s every day, with nights cool enough, but not too cold, to leave the window above our bed open. I take my morning tea (or iced water) on the small table on the deck outside the cottage.

From there, I cast my eyes into the sunshine and survey the property. It is graced with a variety of trees and shrubs. The owners take the utmost pride in the upkeep. The trees are budding, and the mixture of scents is like a witch’s brew, making an old man believe in the possibilities of youth.

Emi chooses to stretch out on a blanket at my feet. Samwise is sphinxlike just feet away, but on the earth.

The days tick by; each seemingly better than the last. A portion of me wishes we could stay to see how nature responds to the summer here. But then reality snaps into place, and…