Kanab is not what I was expecting.

We’re only 48 hours into our longest stay, and I realize I hadn’t planned correctly.

You see, we know Kanab in January and February, when the climate is equivalent to October in New Hampshire. Chilly in the morning, 60-degree temperatures in the afternoon. Here in July, we wake up to the 50s and low 60s, and then watch the temps zoom into the mid to high 90s.

Of course, I’ll share our Kanab-area adventures with you, but I’ll also take this long pause in our coddiwomple to catch you up on the stories that led us here.

I did plan for the weather. Because of that, we’re sticking to our Cape Cod sleep schedule. In other words, we’ve not changed with the time zones. We’re in bed by 8 or 9 pm, and up at 4 am, and on the trails by 6 at the latest. There’s no guarantee that we’ll get even a short walk in at sunset, so we make the most of it.

So, what wasn’t I expecting?