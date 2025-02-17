Tomorrow, we’ll be Kanab-bound--once again. We’ve watched the forecast and hope the mud will be mostly set by Wednesday when we step on the trails again.

Las Vegas is good to us. It always is. It’s great that the mountains and trails are twenty minutes away from the Strip, and you’d almost never know. Because we are quiet and boring, we haven’t seen a slot machine in the past five years we’ve visited the city.

It will be good to start anew in Kanab, with two more nights in our motel, before moving into a small dog-friendly rental with a fenced yard. In a rare dinner date, we’re cooking with Donna and Gordon Huntsman in their home on Saturday night. Samwise and Emily will enjoy seeing their beloved Annie again.

We’ll stay in that sleepy town for ten nights before shuffling off to our next stop, which will be strikingly familiar to (us and you).

Sure, we love the landscape surrounding “Little Hollywood,” but we enjoy the people just as much. They are a kind, welcoming, and decent folk. Kanab is a conservative town that has recently received splashes of blue from the West Coast.

The two grocery stores, one of which is closed on Sundays, are limited in healthy produce. However, we come prepared for this food desert and cope fine. I’ve also had some lovely interactions with the locals met in the aisles and in the check-out line.

The morning we left Parry’s Lodge, we encountered Cindy, a born and bred local. When she saw Samwise and Emily, her face lit up, and she dropped the boxes she was carrying.

“I always tell people it took a team of horses to drag him from this world.”

