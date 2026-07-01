How tired have I been the last couple of days? I told a friend we’re here in the Sonoran Desert until Thursday morning. It was only 30 minutes ago that I realized I’m off by a day. We’re leaving tomorrow for two nights along the Grand Canyon’s South Rim. Then, on Friday, we’ll land in Kanab, where friends, a cottage, familiar trails, and a glorious landscape await. We’ll be able to catch my breath and catch you up on the stories that brought us to that point.

I’m also behind on this typically monthly piece, so it’s best we squeeze it in under the June deadline while there are still a few hours left.

My reading has been built around the coddiwomple. The list is topical.

As you can tell by recent posts, I’ve fallen for a much younger Georgia O’Keeffe. We are all used to the aged version, but I’m enjoying reading about how she grew into the persona most of us are familiar with. Georgia O’Keeffe: A Life by Roxana Robinson is the best biography I could find. I’m taking my time with it.

I pi…