Good morning, fellow readers.

It’s time for one of my favorite monthly posts. I am excited to share what I’ve been reading and look forward to your list.

Last night, as I read for three hours and let words flow through me, I thought about what a gift it is to enjoy beautiful, smartly laid prose. How blessed we are by good storytellers. It was the most peaceful I’ve felt in weeks, and I fought closing my eyes and drifting off to sleep.

Growing up as one of eleven and then one of ten in our home on the corner of Neelon Lane and Village Street in Medway, we did not have much money. However, my father saw we always had summer vacations and long weekend camping trips. He and his wallet favored northern New England over the more expensive Cape Cod. That led me to believe those who summered at the beach, even for only a week, were well off and more exotic than us.

The belief has lingered as I romantically imagine a week on Cape Cod, even though I know the crowds would smother us, and I could not wait to escape. Nevertheless, each summer, I am happy for those who enjoy that crazed corner of our country and all the rituals that accompany a return to a favored beach rental.

I read lighter books this time of year, but my current favorite (with 100 pages remaining) is a book I never thought I’d enjoy. Sandwich by Catherine Newman does not hold up to the withering scrutiny of the Goodreads crowd (ranking only 3.9 with 12,455 reviews, and that will surely drop the longer it is out), but I absolutely love it.

Rocky and her family have spent a week in Sandwich on Cape Cod for decades, returning to the same humble rental. She is joined by her husband, son and his girlfriend, daughter, son, and their cat. Midweek, her elderly parents arrive.

Rocky is going through menopause, something I know nothing about. I’ll admit that the story is an education carried by crisp magical dialogue and the kind of family intimacy I never knew. This book is about one aging woman’s struggles and acceptance, her love, fears, and neuroses.

I only looked at it because of the title and setting, but this is my favorite summer book.

For non-fiction, I continue to dance with Rachel Carson in Lost Words: The Discovered Writing of Rachel Carson. Her correspondence was art, as she connected with impactful and inspiring friends. The treasure came in reading her letter to Dr. George Crile, Jr, a Carson friend and one of the founders of the Cleveland Clinic. George (Bernie) had just lost his wife, Jane, and you can read the letter here.

(Dr. Crile is the father of our friend, inspiration, and heart-healthy whole-food, plant-based eating dynamo Ann Crile Esselstyn, the wife of Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn, Jr.)

I also read Kirsten Miller’s delightful Lula Dean’s Little Library of Banned Books: A Novel. The author has taken a serious issue and made it whimsical, hilarious, and biting. She can count herself as one of those writers who hope to write such books that her work will get banned in Florida. The story takes place in Troy, Georgia, and small Deep South America is captured artfully.

A quick synopsis: Lula Dean has made it her mission to ban all “inappropriate” books from the local library, none of which she’s read. So, Lula sets up a cute wooden hutch with more wholesome books in her front yard. But the fun begins when a local troublemaker steals her books and removes their dust jackets, replacing them with the very books Lula wants banned. These include classics, gay romances, Black history, witchy-spell books, and even Judy Blume novels. The neighbors who borrow the switched books from Lula Dean’s library find their lives changed.

Lastly, Robert Thorogood continues his Marlow Murder Club Mystery with his latest, The Queen of Poisons. His mysteries are always fun, as three unlikely friends bond as amateur detectives to solve murders. I just saw that PBS is creating a series based on the Marlow Murder Club. This is book 3 of 4.

These are not on the level of the Thursday Murder Club books, but they are darn good and worth a read.

Now it’s your turn. What are you reading? Please list the title AND the author.

