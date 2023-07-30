Good morning.

The worst of the summer weather has broken, and heat and humidity were ushered out by yesterday's pelting rainstorm. It was so cool last night that we added an extra comforter to the bed. Our trail walk required a fleece top, and all three of us felt more like ourselves today. We've never thrived in the high heat and humidity, so this is more our cup of tea.

It has been a while since we've done one of these posts, so I look forward to seeing what you are all reading.

This summer has been different, and I'm happy to say I was wrong about a writer I'd scoffed at. I laughed when someone suggested I read Elin Hilderbrand, Queen of the Beach Read, and sappy romance novels set on Nantucket. Surely, her books could not be any good. She may sell well, but she pumps them out annually and sometimes bi-annually.

I may be in the White Mountains, but I’m spending my summer on Nantucket thanks to Elin Hilderbrand.

Still, there was something beckoning about the delightful blue sky of Th…