Life on the road means less reading books and more listening to them. Nevertheless, I’ve prioritized reading at night in our hotel rooms while keeping the television off.

Last week, when we were at the Grand Canyon, it was a joy to get reacquainted with the bewitching ravens of the West. With the snowstorm and its after-effects, the three of us stood transfixed as a dozen ravens frolicked and snow-bathed themselves in the drifts on one rooftop. They cackled and croaked, luxuriating in the fresh powder.

Then on a hike here in Moab, we were followed by a talkative raven. When we stopped and I offered Samwise & Emily treats, the raven swooped down and asked (in his manner) for one as well. Other than the birds, squirrels, and chipmunks back home, I don’t feed the Wilds. But I make an exception with ravens and enjoy all interactions.

I picked up Bernd Heinrich’s Mind of the Raven for a refresher. I read it long ago, but the time is right for another go.

Occasionally, I enjoy dipping into i…