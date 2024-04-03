Jackass Hill & Mark Twain
Our authors tour continues
Pleased as Mariposa rattlesnakes soaking in the 70-degree sunshine, we counted our blessings yesterday and drove 90 minutes north into the California Gold Rush Country.
After a week of uncertainty, we logged eight miles on two mostly flat hikes on Monday. Samwise still had a bounce in his step when we woke up, but I wanted him to have the day off. So, we jumped in Clarence and made the ride to Jackass Hill, where a young Mark Twain launched his literary career.
