The Mark Twain cabin on Jackass Hill. The original burned, but it is reported the fireplace and chimney are authentic.

Pleased as Mariposa rattlesnakes soaking in the 70-degree sunshine, we counted our blessings yesterday and drove 90 minutes north into the California Gold Rush Country.

After a week of uncertainty, we logged eight miles on two mostly flat hikes on Monday. Samwise still had a bounce in his step when we woke up, but I wanted him to have the day off. So, we jumped in Clarence and made the ride to Jackass Hill, where a young Mark Twain launched his literary career.