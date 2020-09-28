I’ve got a thing for horizons. Unfortunately, where we live, unless you are standing atop one of our taller mountains, it’s difficult to see off into the distance.

This thing I have, came to me late in life. It was when Samwise and I first drove across the country in Bill, the beloved Beetle convertible. I was not very healthy, and had just finished a New England book tour that had us at 22 events in 20 days. A little known secret—I passed out after three of those events. (Photo by Ken Stampfer.)

The goal of the trip across the United States was to do it before I died. Actually, I had two goals: own a convertible and drove across the country. That long hospital stay in 2016 prompted these desires. I was hooked up to a dialysis machine when a priest asked me if I had any regrets I wished to talk about.

“Not that I can tell you about, Father.”

But it started me thinking. What regrets did I have that I could do something about?

We were not walking very far that spring, a year after I was released from Maine Med, Bill served us well. When you are out west, there is something about that big sky and vast horizons you want to inhale. You want to swim in them!

The heavenly firmament you can actually see. The rolling three dimensional clouds on a sky so wide it makes you dizzy. The canyons, mesas, and deserts—they’re all the opposite of New England.

When we head off this December, it will be because of an abandoned railroad track that’s been converted into a recreation path. We discovered it out of necessity.

Once Emily began walking for her knee rehab, we were not allowed to go far. However, I wanted to keep things interesting for the three of us. So I sought out Forest Service roads that are gated, unless it’s snowmobile season.

In our exploring, coupled with my desire to be where people weren’t, we stumbled upon this beauty in Randolph, just a few miles from one of our favorite jaunts—Pine Mountain. As a matter of fact, when on this path, there is a stretch where we get to look at the northern side of Pine Mountain. (That’s Pine to the left behind the trees.) This glimpse never fails to excite me. Kind of like seeing an old friend from a distance.

As Emily has regained strength, but is still rehabbing, it’s a perfect trail for us. Flat and wide, it goes on forever. It’s also the closest thing I’ve experienced in these parts that remind me of the west. I adore the countless places to pull over out there, and just begin walking.

I’ve been trying to figure out what it was that planted the seed for travel in this most curious and perverse of years. It’s a fine time to stay put, after all. Today, it hit me. We walked three miles along this gorgeous path, through tunnels of trees, across open space, and back into the trees.

Every time we visited and had these miles to ourselves, the enchantment built. It created a yearning to be in the open, but far away from the maddening crowds. Today, I understood this stretch of quiet nature was behind our trip.

I’m much healthier than I was on that initial trip. I rehabbed myself, as I’m rehabbing Emily. I’ve also had help along the way. I’ve read the inspired evidence-based nutritional studies put out by a handful of trailblazing doctors. Their premise is that food, or what passes for it these days, is what makes us sick, and food, healthy food, is what can heal us. Our poor choices give us diabetes, strokes, heart attacks, kidney failure. Healthy choices help reverse these diseases, in many cases, as they’ve done for me.

Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn, the author of Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease, writes, “Our genes load the gun, our poor choices pull the trigger.”

I’m not going to lie. It was not easy getting to this point. I’m 145 pounds less than I was, and off my blood pressure and beta-blocker medications.

There were some false starts. But each of those contributed to the experiences that have me where I am today.

My first failure occurred after signing up for a seasonal cleanse offered by my friend Sarah George. It is a very good program, an excellent one, really. But I was not ready to make the necessary changes. But what I learned from Sarah stayed with me, even though I flunked out of her cleanse.

If it had not been what I picked up from her, I’d most likely be dead now. She prepared me for the healthy path I’m currently on.

Last year, when I was still on Facebook, I shared a link to her program. Some folks chose to adhere where I could not, and they improved their health.

For those of you who are interested, Sarah will be starting a fall cleanse in October. I don’t get any money from it and I have no affiliation with her, other than through friendship born of the heart.

If you are considering a health jumpstart, I encourage you to look into her work. If not, that’s okay, too. We make changes in our life only when we are ready.

I’ll close with a clip of Emily getting back in the water today. We took a break from our walk, I unhitched her harness and leash, and the wild raucous ensued. How joyous it was to see my friend getting back to normal. Just watch her!

Thank you for reading, everyone. This is the last post for September.

Onward, by all means.