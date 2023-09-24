In the Law of Attraction, one exercise is to list ten reasons you are grateful. You can do this anytime, but it’s helpful to do it first thing in the morning before your feet even touch the floor. You begin a day with gratitude, and that’s a heck of a launch, no matter where things go from there. But chances are, if you start by being thankful, the hours ahead have a grand opportunity to flower.

One. It is still dark, and my feet have not yet touched the floor, but they will soon enough. And then we’ll be off to the forest to walk in the cool air among deer tracks, bear scat, and birdsong. And this is my first of the ten. How fortunate we three are to love the forest as we do and even to be able to get out of bed and stand on strong legs. There were days when this was not possible.