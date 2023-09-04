Before traveling out west, we visited Jimmy Buffett’s Key West, Florida.

On this Labor Day, I am dedicating this travel post to Jimmy Buffett, who died this weekend, leaving Parrotheads across the nation grieving. I never went to his concerts, and I was not a PH, but gosh, I loved what Jimmy did for me.

During my first summers writing and publishing my Newburyport newspaper, the Undertoad, I was poorer than poor, lived constantly in the Land of Past Due, and never traveled anywhere. (I never spent a night outside of that quirky Yankee City for my first seven years.)

Jimmy Buffett first became a fixture when I lived in a one-room flat on Water Street above a coffee shop overlooking the sewage treatment plant and the Merrimack River. I could see where the river fed into the Atlantic from my door. Some days, I was blessed to watch the seals gathering on rocks and bell buoys.

I only owned one set of music discs, Buffett’s Boats, Beaches, Bars & Ballads. And I’d play it repeatedly, especially during the summer when everyone I knew was traveling somewhere exciting or cozy. Stuck in my hot little space with ceilings, I could barely stand upright in most of my apartment.

Life as a newspaperman was controversial, exciting, and rewarding—just not financially.

I overspent to get that 4-cd set. It was the best investment I’ve ever made. Jimmy Buffett’s songs took me away, made my life feel exotic, and had me dreaming of a more affluent life that would not compromise who I was, just like Jimmy.

Over the years, I collected all his music, even the albums/discs that were not as good, because I owed him that much. Over the past 27 years, I was buying dreams and possibilities, stories of characters, and places I longed to see. Jimmy Buffett was a storyteller, and I have enjoyed his tales.

It's fitting I write about the first four stops on our upcoming Coddiwomple since Jimmy Buffett made me a traveler two decades before I became one.

Share

In Provincetown.

Can you believe the guy who never traveled outside New England until he was nearly dead is undertaking his sixth cross-country odyssey in the last seven years? The same can be said of Samwise. I adopted him from a Texas kill shelter (with the help of Virginia Moore, formerly of Conway Area Humane Society) the week after Atticus died in my arms. Samwise was on his last twenty-four hours when I made the decision. It was a mere three weeks after I left Maine Medical Center and doctors' dire predictions of my demise behind. Had things worked out slightly differently, neither Samwise nor I would be here now.

I prefer this version of our story.

That first trip was 61 days. The second, when Emily joined us, was 71 days. Then, it was five months, four months, and four months. We're at that point where we've got it down, yet travel remains a novelty. I'm smart enough to know that there will come a day when we won't be able to be as adventurous, and that haunts and motivates me.

Samwise is aging faster than me and Emily, and I know the clock is ticking. So, like Tennyson's Ulysses, we "cannot rest from travel: and (I) will drink life to the lees…"

I am part of all that I have met:

Yet all experience is an arch wherethro'

Gleams that untravell'd world whose margin fades

For ever and forever when I move.

How dull it is to pause, to make an end,

To rust unburnish'd, not to shine in use!

~ Alfred, Lord Tennyson

Once again, our travels have us visiting the Outer Cape. We've nabbed the only waterfront rental we'll have for the entire vagabondage, which overlooks Provincetown Harbor. We'll walk the beaches and Mary Oliver's tangled beech forests for a week beginning January 2. In this year's twist, we'll visit the grave of Norman Mailer. (He's buried in Provincetown next to his FIFTH wife!)

What's with the cemetery visit? You've no doubt heard of the Dead Poet's Society. This trip is dedicated to some of America's greatest writers. Shall we call it The Great American Dead Writer's Society Tour of 2024?

A month ago, I rewatched Midnight in Paris, where Owen Wilson's character, a struggling novelist, is in the City of Lights and discovers a portal that delivers him back in time. He finds himself keeping company with Hemingway, Gertrude Stein, Pablo Picasso, Josephine Baker, Salvador Dali, Zelda and F. Scott Fitzgerald, and Cole Porter.

I contemplated the short but brilliant lives of F. Scott and Zelda and wondered where they are buried. A quick search surprised me. His grave is in Rockville, Maryland, 25 minutes outside of Washington, D.C. Zelda was later buried next to him.

Visiting the Vietnam Memorial.

After Cape Cod, our next stop will be a single-night return to Washington, D.C., for another predawn ramble among the glowing monuments. After two or three hours of haunting the sites like off-leash ghosts, we'll sit on the stairs of the Lincoln Memorial to watch the sunrise. From there, we'll stop for a short visit to see the statue of Teddy Roosevelt on Theodore Roosevelt Island. Then, we drive north to Rockville to pay tribute to Scott and Zelda.

That got me thinking about other writers we might see along our route. How fun it was to dive into the research. As luck would have it, Rachel Carson is buried within five minutes of the Fitzgeralds!

Please excuse me now as I backtrack for a moment.

Before we reach Provincetown, we'll take a meandering trip from here to there, with an overnight stay in Concord, Massachusetts, on January 1. Our first stop will be in quaint Nelson, New Hampshire, to pray at May Sarton's grave. Twenty minutes down the road, heading toward Mount Monadnock, weather permitting, we'll pause in Jaffrey, New Hampshire.

Emily & Abe.

This one surprised me, for I had no clue that Willa Cather was buried in our state. She never lived here but wrote some of her more successful works in Jaffrey. Willa and her (then closeted) lesbian partner left New York City in the summer to visit Canada. But on the return trip, stayed for two months most years at a country inn in Jaffrey. And this is where Willa Cather, who wrote so well of Nebraska and other distant realms, penned her fiction. Now, the two lovers sleep eternally beside each other.

Ninety minutes after leaving Willa Cather, we'll pull into Lowell, Massachusetts, to visit the resting place of Jack Kerouac. What better way to kick off a road trip than to spend a few minutes with the author of On the Road, Dharma Bums, Big Sur, and Desolation Angels?

But our first day does not end there. We continue to Concord, Massachusetts, and Sleepy Hollow Cemetery. In a quiet back corner sits Authors' Ridge and the remains of Louisa May Alcott, Nathaniel Hawthorne, Ralph Waldo Emerson, and Henry David Thoreau.

Nauset Light.

Now that's a full day: Sarton to Thoreau. I can only imagine the richness of our dreams.

On day two, we'll stop in Medway, Massachusetts, to see my parents' grave, as we often do when kicking off a long adventure. Then it's down to Woods Hole to see the statue of Rachael Carson before driving to Nauset Light for a walk on the beach close to where Henry Beston wrote Outermost House. The simple but sacred structure succumbed to the sea during the Blizzard of '78, but we always enjoy walking where Henry walked.

From walking where Beston walked, we will tread where Mary Oliver did.

To recap, our first three stops will be one night in Concord, Massachusetts, a week in Provincetown, and a single night in Washington, D.C.

Jack & Isabel Ryan’s grave in Medway, Massachusetts.

The fourth stop is not to visit a dead author but a beloved and, thankfully, living friend. Our vet, Rachael Kleidon, recently moved to Lexington, Virginia, with her husband, Bryant, and their daughter, Sylvia. We miss them dearly and promised to visit on our next trip. Bryant now teaches at Virginia Military Institute. Buried just down the road from where we are staying is Robert E. Lee. I find that interesting, but I have no desire to celebrate a man who fought for slavery.

The stop in Lexington will be for a single night. Then, it's off and away to see other distant landscapes and regions of our country and visit the graves of those who have inspired this writer.

Now you know the origins and first legs of The Great American Dead Writer's Society Tour of 2024.

Stay tuned for where our travels will take us, including possible stops with some living authors as well!

Give a gift subscription

Hawaiian Animals Fundraiser

Beginning yesterday and running until midnight on September 7, I’m running a subscription drive to benefit organizations helping animals in need after the massive wildfire that swept through the island paradise. Annual subscriptions are 20% off, and I’ll split the proceeds with Hawaiian rescue/aid organizations.

If you’ve been considering subscribing, please take advantage of this offer. You’ll also get to read the entire locked Paige Foster series while having access to our full library of letters. (I hope you like to read.) You’ll also be assured to follow our road-tripping adventures once you have an annual subscription.

Get 20% off for 1 year