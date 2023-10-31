Early morning fog among the wilting bittersweet vines.

These lengthening, darker nights agree with us. As does the storm that has been with us for the past forty-eight hours. Down in the valleys, it's been a chill rain, while the higher peaks have been coated with the first substantial snow and ice of the season.

Currently, in Jackson, it is 36 degrees, while seven miles away—as the ravens fly—atop Mount Washington, ice and snow are being whipped by winds that will reach 75 mph tonight, driving the windchill to 25 below zero.

It's a fine evening to be warm and cozy with tea and hot soup. Samwise and Emily are rhythmically snoring to the strains of Dvořák's Symphony No. 9 'From the New World.' A pine soy candle offers its glow and hopeful scent.

Earlier today, I confessed to a friend that this season is undoubtedly the favorite of all introverts. How we relish the extended quiet, the extra hours of reading time, and more time in the kitchen.

Tomorrow, the sun will return, and she will …