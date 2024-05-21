Dang, that didn’t take long.

This weekend was cool and raw, with rain showers coming and going. It was weather fit for sweats, books, and making a pot of roasted garlic and mushroom pasta soup. Mugs of hot tea were the beverage of choice.

Monday dawned bright and warm, though. By the afternoon, the temperature reached 80 degrees. Now, we are into a stretch of six days where the temperatures will climb to a muggy 85 degrees and up.

Samwise and Emily may have been born and raised (for six months) in Texas; however, like me, they don’t suffer fools or temperatures above eighty degrees here in northern New England. The humidity wrings our entire pack out and leaves us drooping.

Strangely, though, it has become my favorite season in two ways, just probably not for the reasons you might guess.

We get our trekking in early in the day and again at dusk. Between, we hide inside with shades drawn and the window air conditioner whirring constantly.

I don’t know about your upbringing, but in our f…