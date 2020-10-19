Instagrammers, Wine, and Coyotes

The downhill half of October has begun its inexorable roll toward November with the tree tops becoming emptier. Forests full of leaves fell these past few days. Why just Saturday morning countless fashionably-clothed and flawlessly made-up Instagrammers stopped traffic at several places along Bear Notch Road to pose against the canopy of lemon yellow beech leaves. (I counted seven in one five-mile stretch of the narrow road.) It always amazes me the efforts they go to pretend as though their poses are spontaneous and their million-dollar smiles are natural.

Most of those beech leaves are now on the ground.

Meanwhile, just a few miles away in the quiet town of Bartlett, a high-end wine tasting shop is going up in the middle of nowhere. It’s replacing a cluster of aged motor court cottages that lingered from the middle of last century.

Both the throngs of wannabe models and the wine shop reveal the direction the northern and more rustic end of the Mount Washington Valley is headed.

None of this progress feels right to me. But I suppose I am anachronistic. I belong in a different time. It is one of the reasons we are heading west this winter, when the ski crowd promises to change the scene more than in any other winter.

Thankfully, with the last of the leaves falling, the crowds will be much thinner between now and Christmas. By the time the masses return, upset that there aren’t more places to get a good latte, these three pilgrims will be walking dirt roads to nowhere, trading in the white snow of late December for red rock canyons and dusty buttes.

With the crowds back in southern New England and New York City today, Samwise, Emily, and I are in heaven. During our two walks, we luxuriated in the blissful quiet. We saw more coyote scat than humans today.

The combination of the pandemic throngs and Emily’s knee reconstruction have forced us to seek out new walking areas. I am happy to report we have a few new treasured places to meander.

The highlight of our day took place while on our afternoon trek. Above us, on a hill recently denuded by a lumber company, stood a trio of coyotes—only thirty yards away.

There was a moment of silent acknowledgement between both packs. Samwise tensed for whatever was to happen, and Emily’s monkey tail curled into a frozen question mark. The three coyotes were just as still. Their keen eyes studied us, their snouts read the air.

Seeing the three where their trees used to be, I could relate to them more than I would have pre-pandemic. Our area is changing. The homes of so many wild souls have been taken from them increasingly over the past two hundred and fifty years. For me, it’s more recent.

I knelt between Samwise and Emily and whispered them closer. It was my intent to show respect for those whose land we were walking through.

Emily was off-leash, and did remarkably well. Samwise, who is never on-leash, was his usual studious self. He’s always on the lookout, and it was he who first noticed the three.

While eastern coyotes are larger and more dangerous, especially when in numbers (and wolf-like), their western counterparts, who we are soon to visit, are louder but not much of a threat.

I had half a mind to ask what the coyotes, so statuesque in their primal way, thought of this weekend’s crowd of Instagrammers. I have no doubt they watched them. Had they put their snouts to work, I wonder if they would have smelled anything that was not store-bought.

The scene was a reminder that I find myself somewhere between both groups, but I favor the true company of the feral crowd. It’s how I find my religion. I am drawn to wild places where true souls roam. Even if there are fewer such places each passing year.

If I feel as trapped as I do in 2020, I can imagine what they are going through with so much new construction. In their rush to leave city’s behind, wealthy COVID migrants are turning the country more urban, taking over the homes of the four-leggeds and the winged.

I recently learned of a former 100-acre sheep farm on West Side Road that’s been cleared for a new neighborhood of pricey homes. (Thankfully, there will be that posh wine tasting joint to hang out in just down the road.)

My friend Willem rightfully pointed out in a letter to me today that in my search for a quieter corner of northern New England, I’ll need access to both a good hospital and a good food co-op.

But far away from the crush of weekenders, I added silently as I read his words.

When we continued our walk, we entered a tunnel of bald trees and judging by Samwise and Emily, the coyotes followed us. They glide like ghosts, even without foliage to hide them.

Were they stalking or merely watching us? I wouldn’t blame them either way.

What they could not know was how much reverence I have for them. Nor can they possibly understand that the bond the three of us share is just as tight as theirs. We may not be as feral, but we are just as true to each other.

Emily has been spending the majority of her walks moving without the leash these past few days. It’s a testament to her maturity that I never considered hooking her back up when the coyotes trailed us. I knew she could be trusted.

Her knee is not the only portion of the three-and-a-half-year-old that has been fortified. She’s grown up, and is more in tune with me.

Emi now comprehends that not everything is about her. She watches and reads me with a keen understanding that barely existed before her injury.

Her surgery was a success in more ways than an x-ray will reveal.

