How strange it is to be drinking my morning tea, preparing for yet another dangerously hot day in New Hampshire, yet thinking about winter travels. I do my best to live in the “now,” but when seeking monthly rentals, one must plan ahead.

Yesterday, I let our friends in Kanab know we’re returning for a month, but there are other decisions to make. A house we planned to rent in Mariposa, outside of Yosemite, burned in the recent wildfires. Yellowstone is out this year since our favorite roads won’t be repaired in time for our visit. And in the last few days, flooding has destroyed roads we traveled through Death Valley National Park and the Mojave National Preserve.

When I planned that first cross-country adventure, I told friends I wanted to see the West before I died, and it burned down. Thankfully, I’m still kicking, but drought and the lack of snowpack have disastrous impacts on the places we are drawn. Climate change will have a big say in where we travel this winter.

Meanwhile, back home, we are in our own drought. It’s not as drastic as what our western lands are suffering through, but our rivers are low, creeks and brooks are mostly dried up, and the forest is wilting.

So, yes, we are planning for another grand voyage into the unknown, our fifth since I danced with the Lady in Black. But this time, other than our visit to Kanab, much will be different, and I’m open-minded.

I have a hankering to see friends in the Deep South, so instead of cutting across New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Kentucky, where nothing looks pretty in January, I believe we’ll follow the coast and jump directly into the light and warmth. We won’t linger long down there, however, since the places we’ll visit are not the most dog-friendly.

Being dog-friendly means something different for us. We are predominantly a leash-less crew. I choose for Samwise and Emily to be as free as I am. Is it any wonder I constantly intersect with Mary Oliver’s works? “You may not agree, you may not care, but if you are holding this book you should know that of all the sights I love in this world — and there are plenty — very near the top of the list is this one: dogs without leashes.”

This limits where we go, but it expands our lives.

Dear Max taught me much about life, coming from where he was to where he brought me. After he left, Atticus and I taught each other many lessons, some learned on the streets of Newburyport, others in the wind-swept solitude of wintry peaks. I wanted Atticus to have everything Max never enjoyed. A portion of that was freedom. Freedom to roam, freedom to be a peer and not a pet. Freedom to be more than an accessory to my life. Ours was a partnership.

Atop Mount Jefferson, the third highest peak in New England. This was the day Atticus and I finished the first round of the winter 48.

These beliefs and practices continued with Will, Samwise, and now Emily.

But there is a catch. It’s getting more difficult to let a dog be a dog. Society’s spread keeps getting in the way as it creeps even into the quieter places at the edge of civilization. The pandemic migration has hastened all of this. People are flooding to areas they never used to be, and while that brings them temporary happiness, it’s not great for the once quiet places. What was it John Muir wrote? “Civilized man chokes his soul….” And in so doing, we choke what he fails to understand.

I never had to worry about keeping Atticus safe on our winter treks because, unlike many of us, he knew himself well and always had a say. By paying attention to him, I was safer than other novice hikers. It’s truly amazing what we accomplished in all four seasons those first two years hiking. At the time, it was unheard of. And at the core of that was Atticus’s freedom to choose.

One of my favorite photos of Atticus is from a twenty below zero hike through blowing snow. He’s sitting on top of the third and final peak of the day, South Twin. The sun is fighting to pierce the clouds but failing. Atticus faces the camera, sitting hunched against the wind. Ice crystals form on his face and his scuba suit and boots, which were his second set of each since the others had begun to freeze somewhere after ten miles in the elements. He was never more Atticus than he was then and there. He was thriving and fully alive. After I took that photo, we moved out of the wind into a tunnel of snowy conifers. Then it was onward, into the gloaming and down the mountain. It was an exhausting day. The next morning, I limped out of bed, but Atticus sat by my pack, ready to go.

Atticus the athlete.

Years later, I posted the photo on our popular Facebook page but took it down when the clamor and outrage began. People did not read what that day was like, how Atticus was in his element, how he forged forward with jaunty steps and plowed through drifts taller than he was.

After eleven years of peering through a microscope and writing about the best and worst of people in The Undertoad, I needed to heal on the edge of things, away from crowds that I read too well. I still love people, some at least, but my salvation is in nature. Atticus, Samwise, and Emily are the mediaries that have made that possible. They have been my bridge between the human world and the ever-dwindling feral world.

Lord Byron knew of my predicament:

“There is a pleasure in the pathless woods,

There is a rapture on the lonely shore,

There is society, where none intrudes,

By the deep Sea, and music in its roar:

I love not Man the less, but Nature more,

From these our interviews, in which I steal

From all I may be, or have been before,

To mingle with the Universe, and feel

What I can ne’er express, yet cannot all conceal.”

Upon Mary Oliver’s death, poet Stephen Dobyns wrote, “Although few poets have fewer human beings in their poems than Mary Oliver, it is ironic that few poets go as far as to help us forward.” Mary knew a thing or two about where peace was found.

As I plan what we do in today and tomorrow’s last of the summer swelter and where we shall adventure for several months this coming winter, it’s with the entire pack in mind. Samwise and Emily have nearly as much say as I do. Our travels are predicated on where they can be their utmost and nothing less. For seeing to their hierarchy of needs, I feed my own.

As I write this, I also understand that we are entering the treasured part of the New England calendar. Our happiest months are upon us—well, after today and tomorrow.