In the Company of Four-Leggeds

We were gifted yesterday by an encounter with a fox who had a lush, full, and colorful coat. His tail was a ripe flag. His boots were thin and black. His face so perfect, his body so light and graceful, it was as if he stepped out of a painting.

He was curious enough to stop and study us while crossing in front of us. I asked Samwise to stay by my side and then called Emily even closer. My biggest concern with each of them is that they are too friendly, but they listen well when around the company of wild things. And so it was that in the late afternoon, three different species stopped to acknowledge the others in a calm, respectful manner.

Mr. Fox took his time moving on. This delighted me. For I did not wish him to leave and could have spent hours with him. As he dipped down into thicket below the trail, we walked on. Of course, Samwise and Emily gave his path a good sniffing and watched him weave through the undergrowth until, at last, his tail was no longer visible.

I am reminded that on this day a year ago, we were headed west on our seventy-one-day odyssey. I was curious about how Emily would handle the wild souls we’d meet along the way. A Western adventure is much more perilous than those we’ve known in New England.

Both she and Samwise have been leashless in nature since their first days with me. But fussing with chipmunks and encountering mild-mannered foxes and black bears is nothing like coming close to scorpions, rattlesnakes, mountain goats, elk, coyotes, cougars, grizzlies, and bison. We would come close to all but two of these species when we were on our adventures, and Emily showed admirable restraint. Her poise rivaled Samwise’s and differed so from her usual carbonated self.

The three of us do well in the wild world. We are at our best; it seems when we are in nature and away from people. A tight thread exists, and while there are no leashes, we are connected. Yes, we have our close circle of those we are thrilled to visit with, but to slip from the grasp of the known and be amongst whispering trees or a singing brook is what fills our hearts.

For those who have read Will’s Red Coat, you know about the bond Atticus, and I shared with wild souls. Especially the black bears that visited us in our yard for the six years he lived here. Each year, we’d have anywhere between five and dozen bear visitors who came around so often I named most of them. There was Butkus, Passaconaway, Payton, State of Maine, Old Man, Weetamoo, Ditka, the Jackson Five (a mother and her four cubs who was known to many in town), among others.

Aragorn was the yearling who grew up with us and was our most regular visitor. But as I told a friend the other night, once Atticus died, the bears stopped coming around. Even Aragorn. Save for one more encounter.

Eleven months after I said goodbye to Atticus, I was sick on the night of my fifty-sixth birthday. Samwise was with me then, but still young. He heard a noise on our second-floor deck, and we went to investigate.

Through the glass, I saw a hulking body. I cracked the door open, and massive head turned to look at me, “Is that you, Aragorn?”

I recognized him immediately. Our eyes held each other as they had in previous years.

“He’s no longer here, my friend. He’s gone.” My voice cracked. The reality of saying it brought tears to my eyes. I paused, letting the silence settle. “But I think you know that.”

Regaining myself, “There’s another here now. His name is Samwise. He’s quite young.”

I turned to look for Sam. He was down the hallway, peering around the corner from a safe distance.

That night, Aragorn slept pushed up against the glass door, and I gathered the couch cushions and lay them on the opposite side of the glass. We fell asleep that night, gazing into each other’s eyes. Samwise eventually joined me, and that’s how the three of us spent the last hours of my birthday.

By the next morning, Aragorn was gone, and so was my fever.

Samwise sniffed along the old trail Aragorn had always used that led down to the Ellis River, until we reached the stony bank, and the glistening water rich with tannin, making it the color of iced tea.

We’ve not seen him since. Nor have we seen any other bears in the yard in these last three years. We do see them, quite often, on the trails near the house, however.

These mysteries that offer no definitive answers are gifts to be unwrapped. How fortunate we are to discover them from time to time. I actually like that they don’t come around anymore. Even my old friend Aragorn. It means that the magic of Atticus was as pure as it seemed to me when he was still breathing.

While wildlife no longer comes to our yard, I did have a sweet encounter the other night with another four-footed soul.

I was cleaning the kitchen and bent down to put a pan away. I looked up, and crouching on the countertop, so close to me, I could blow her backward with a mighty breath, was a tiny mouse. She was just as curious about me as yesterday’s fox, and we gazed into each other’s eyes. Though small, her soul glimmered behind them, just as might Aragorn’s had. Emily came to see who I was talking to, and I was pleased she was kind. The mouse skittered back a bit when seeing Emily get up on her hind legs. Soon, Samwise was looking on as well.

I scooped the little one up, but it was too cold to put her outside. Instead, I placed her in a cup and covered it while I went to work, cutting a weathered t-shirt into strips and spreading them into the bottom of a shoebox. I added a small jar lid filled with water, some fresh baked bread, pieces of a banana, and peanut butter.

It did not take very long for her to make herself at home.

I taped the lid on and punched holes in it. The next day it was still too cold to set her outside, but she seemed to be content in her shoebox condo. The following day I added more water, more peanut butter, and some apple. On the third day, temperatures were mild enough to move her outside. Using an Exacto Knife, I cut a mouse doorway for her and placed the shoebox outside between some birch trees.

She was still there the following day, but by yesterday she was gone.

Yes, I know I displaced her from her home in the house—she’d probably lived in our place her entire life—but I made peace with this compromise. Perhaps she found her way back inside by way of a crack or hole in the siding. I’ll never know. Unlike the bears who used to visit us, I have very little faith in my ability to tell one mouse from another.

These are tough times for all. We’ve all been inconvenienced, at least, and in some cases, various extremes stretching from distressed and depressed to shattered. No one has been exempt during the pandemic and the madness attending it. Yet, I find escape from the mental, emotional, and physical stress in the most peaceful places shared with those nonhumans who live in this world, if not always in our society.

A bit of kindness and curiosity goes a long way toward making our existence palatable, if not briefly, cheery.



