In an upcoming letter, you’ll learn about these homeless ghost dogs and their incredible impact on our trip. Yes, I put out food for them.

A second post today, and then we’ll give you a few days’ rest from our letters and postcards. I need to share important announcements regarding our trip.

Last fall, we ran a fundraiser for animal victims of the hurricanes that ravaged Florida and other portions of the Deep South. Today, you get to choose the organization to receive the money. Each of the five nominations was impacted by the hurricanes. To learn more about each, click on the name and then vote for who you want to receive our donation. (While these are all in Florida, please know another fundraiser was used to help western North Carolina.)

VOCAL Voices of Change Animal League, Marion County, Florida

Florida Humane Society, Pompano Beach, Florida

100+ Abandoned Dogs of the Everglades, The Acreage, Florida

SPCA Florida Adoption Center, Lakeland, Florida

Shy Wolf Sanctuary & Education Experience Center, Naples, Florida

We met another ghost dog the same morning as the other four. While she had a collar, she was also homeless, so we fed her. Something was haunting and reassuring about our interactions with these souls. Story to come.

In addition, inspired by my funk, the changing and chaotic times, my desire to center myself with gratitude and charity, and yesterday’s lovely and inspiring meeting with Connie on the saguaro trails, I will announce an extremely different kind of fundraising sale this weekend. I am excited about it and look forward to sharing it with you as we continue to attempt to help animals in need during our travels.

To quote from John F. Kennedy in a speech 24 years ago this month, “For of those to whom much is given, much is required.” (JFK took this from Luke 12:48.)

Samwise, Emily, and I have been blessed many times over. It is one of our priorities to find ways to give back. We donate a good amount of what we make, but we also use our travels to raise even more money for animals in need through various promotions.

Many of you give gift subscriptions to your friends and family each year during our sales. You are never notified when the gift runs out. I can assure you that nearly all gift subscriptions are constantly read, and while many of the recipients renew, most do not, expecting the person who bought it for them to keep it running. I wish Substack could notify the gift giver when the subscription ends, but they do not. This weekend, you’ll be able to renew many of these lapsed subscriptions in a totally different manner. More to come on that.

Expect a Change

Expect things to change in your email Inbox over the coming months. Because we have been camped out in Tucson for so long, there’s been no reason to share our popular Postcards from the Open Road with you. However, now that we are beginning to bounce about the Southwest, you can expect one or two of these photo/video-centered posts a week going forward.

Samwise & Emily were rescue dogs. It’s always important we give back.

Notice to Founding Members

To all Founding Members, our framing partners are still behind but catching up with your annual photo. Many are in the air or still being processed. The handmade frames have been an issue.

This is the second year in a row where we’ve had to wait, but I am hesitant to move on since the quality is excellent and the price is reasonable.

Also, I entrusted our hotel outside the Everglades with over a hundred Hanukkah and Christmas cards for Founding Members. Some have trickled out, and others may be lost forever. I knew I should have used the smallest post office in the country!

As a remedy, all Founding Members, whether or not you received holiday greetings from us, will receive a card along with the usual postcard while we travel. Your only challenge will be deciphering my pen scratch!

For those who recently upgraded to a Founding Membership, look for an email from me before the end of the month. I’ll ask for your choice of photo (there are 19 to choose from) and mailing address.

(To inquire about Founding Memberships, click on your account.)

See you on Saturday!

Onward, by all means.