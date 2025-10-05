In Ann of Green Gables, author L.M. Montgomery’s protagonist Anne Shirley proclaims her joy of autumn by saying, “I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers.” This week, I’ve found myself saying, “I’m so glad I live in a world where Jane Goodall lived.”

What a legacy of grace Jane left behind. The kindness, the wonder, innocence, understanding, and the drive. Right up until the end, she was traveling 300 days a year in defense of Mother Nature. And how lucky all of us were to embrace and celebrate this marvelous woman’s work and life. Her legacy came without braying or swearing, without belittling others. Even her admonishments came with saintly corrections.

How absurd our world has become in comparison to dear Jane Goodall. When asked why dogs were her favorite animal, and not the chimps she worked with and helped save, she noted that primates are too much like humans, while dogs offer unconditional love.