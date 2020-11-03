I Voted for Hope

Onward, by all means.

I voted today, and hope you did (or will), too. It’s a good feeling—to vote your heart and head. To vote for decency, to be heard, to believe change for the better is possible.

Before I voted, we walked in the woods, as we do every morning. Windswept snow flurries stopped as we began. The sun pushed through the clouds and carried a sheet of blue along. It looked like hope.

There was just a coating of snow, but we were spoiled to make the first tracks across it—that is if you don’t count those that belonged to fox and coyotes, chipmunks, fisher cats, a rabbit, several deer, and one good-sized black bear looking for the last of the food before he slumbers the winter away.

These are the souls I voted for today. Like Wendell Berry, I always take the side of Mother Nature. To quote the fine Kentuckian, “What I stand for is what I stand on.”

I am not a party voter. Never have been. Nor do I vote for personalities.

I voted for clean air, cleaner water; for the misunderstood wolves who as of this week are no longer protected; for the Saguaro cacti that have been wrecked and ruined in the name of fear, racism, and insecurity.

I voted for patriotism over nationalism. I’ll never forget what Gary Kasparov, the former Russian chess champion, and critic of Putin and all authoritarian leaders, said a few years ago about the difference between the two. Nationalism is fueled by hate, patriotism by love.

I voted for science and against conspiracy theories; for newspapers; for the post office; and other institutions that hold our imperfect country together just enough to allow it to keep striving to be better.

I voted against misinformation and conversely in memory of the more than 230,000 Americans who have now died—most of them needlessly—from the coronavirus.

As a former editor and publisher of my own newspaper, one referred to by the Boston Globe as “The insider’s guide to the underbelly of Newburyport politics,” I have strong opinions about tge direction our current world is headed. I am not blind to BS, if anything, I see it more clearly than most. No matter which side is peddling it.

Yet while I often look dubiously at who we’ve become as a country, and all politicians, I believe it’s important to always hope for a better, fairer, and kinder world.

So today I voted for hope, for possibility, for a better and kinder world.

Peace, y’all.

DESPITE THE STORMS by S.C. Lourie

Despite the storms,

beauty arrives like

it was always going to.

Despite the darkness,

the light returns.

Despite your loss,

your heart will be

full again.

Despite the breaking,

your heart will feel

like it belongs in the

land of joy once more.

This is how it will

always be. Keep living.

