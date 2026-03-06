Our winter has been filled with a creative’s divine aloneness. We’ve only encountered people on three beach walks.

On mornings like this, I envy Emily.

There is no sun today, only gloom and rain.

Samwise has always had a built-in weather station. He has never been excited to begin such a day. Even as a pup, he knew when it was raining outside. He is steadfast in remaining curved like ‘c,’ eyes closed. But Emily, impervious to the daily affront of news that makes me feel like Samwise, was stretched on her back, back legs extended, heart to the heavens, head lolling back in utter relaxation. Her front paws dangled over her torso. Such innocence; such security.

God bless this gal, who turns nine next week. Even as she grays, she has so much puppy in her.

To Emily, life is an endless party. And if she isn’t dancing, she’s waiting for the music to begin.

I often consider how fortunate I am to live with two such disparate personalities; two singular individuals, two who always get along and …