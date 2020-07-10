I know a place where the river runs so deep, it appears to stand still. Samwise and I headed there this morning. But first, we had to round the pond where the haze set the tone for the day to come. It was so thick we could scarcely see some of the mountains. The sun, usually brilliant this time of day, was a muted by the soupy air, save where it touched the water, and turned it golden. The resident geese, who I've come to call the Four Amigos, floated still and silently on the surface, while fish bobbed up to eat the thousands of flitting bugs dancing just above the water.

Have you noticed how the smell of a pond changes on days like this when the heat has already settled in? How in the harsh light, it has almost no scent, but step into the shadows and your senses fill up with the most inviting aromas. The smell of shade has always refreshed me, even more so on the hottest, most humid days.

Because the milkweeds stand in a shaded corridor, their fragrance was sweeter than the rest of the day, when the severity of later hours holds them hostage.

Knowing the forecast better than we, songbirds and frogs were not as vocal. They were conserving their singing and croaking, staying as still as the air and the pond water.

After walking for twenty minutes, we dipped into the forest, which was a sticky sweet at six o'clock: no chipmunks scurrying or new-born tiny toads hopping about in a frenzy.

Samwise walks differently when it's just the two of us. He's even quieter, stays closer, always noting my body language. It's a bittersweet feeling. I get to give him all the attention he used to have.

Years ago, the excellent Newburyport therapist Parkie Jones suggested every relationship has a pitcher and a catcher. The pitcher is the kite, flying high, floating this way and that, swooping and diving. The catcher is the anchor, holding steadfast, letting the dramatic kite live aloud; home base, if you will. In our trio, Emily is the pitcher, Samwise and I are the catchers. With only two of us, though, the roles are more evenly distributed.

We were Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn reincarnated from a Hannibal summer. How fun it was to be so innocently sinful, to be naked in this bewildering time where even our faces are covered most of the time.

While Emily is tied to us, we are more tethered to the natural world. You can see that in the photos of the two of them. Samwise is often casting his gaze out to the hills or the water or the horizon. Emily looks mostly at me.

Yes, we dearly miss her on our walks, but these days I get to look at things like George Bailey did in Frank Capra's "It's a Wonderful Life." George was given the gift of glimpsing what the world would be like without him in it. On these walks, Samwise and I visit what life was once like, and how it would be without Emily.

There's a quieter harmony; like we are two old friends who are so used to the dance, we are rarely surprised. Emily offers spice. She brings the unexpected and the comedy to two philosophers.

The other day, I wrote that there is not much joy in our home since Emi's injury. It's not a bad thing. It's not even sad. It's a subdued reality. Life is different. It is gentle and kind and caring, offering a distinctive richness and depth.

This morning, as Samwise and I set out across the river stones, we were hunting for that missing joy. We crossed the water, where it runs shallow but fast over a tumult of stones. On the far side, we followed a bear and deer path along the river's edge.

Eventually, we came to a place where the river deepens and is almost silent. It forms a pool decorated above by a bare fallen tree worn smooth through the years. I took off my hat and glasses, removed my phone and Fitbit. I hung my hat on a dead branch, tucked my belongings into my shirt pocket, and hung it. Samwise watched me. I reached down and took off my Keens, and, finally, knowing this is a secreted place, slipped out of my shorts. Both of us were now as naked as the day we were born.

I waded in, eventually losing touch with the earth below, I floated with the delicious ease and silliness of a boy without a care. Samwise is the most graceful swimmer of our pack, but he doesn't often exhibit it. He's more of a wader. He likes to stay grounded. But at my first giggle, he gingerly entered the pool, and edged forward with dubious brows, until he too was utterly adrift.

It felt grand to laugh out loud. We celebrated and played, paddling in circles, legs gracefully moving beneath us. We were Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn reincarnated from a Hannibal summer. How fun it was to be so innocently sinful, to be naked in this bewildering time where even our faces are covered most of the time.

I slipped under the water, opened my eyes, and swam like a frog. When I surfaced, Samwise spun to find me and let loose the last of his concerns. His eyes gleamed as he moved toward me.

We did not stay too long, maybe twenty minutes, but it was worth weeks of ecstasy.

I have only skinny-dipped four times in my life. Once in my late twenties with a lover on a midnight swim in Lake Cochituate. A second time two years ago in the same spot. The third was another midnight dip; with Emily in the Atlantic while we overnighted in Key West. Each time has left me feeling the lightness born from silliness, and made me wonder, "Why don't I do this more often?"

When we arrived home, I let Emily out of her crate and my grounded water bug could tell. She sniffed me all over, and I realized she was not upset, but pleased to have us home, and maybe even the somewhat thrilled that I had brought the river she loves home with us.

Other news of the day

You can tell that Emily’s feeling better. While she is resigned to entering the crate when we leave in the morning, and does so with sad eyes and flattened ears, our return is cause for a squeaky song.

Recipe of the day

One of the keys to my weight loss has been—potatoes. Yep, you read that right. Potatoes get a bad rap. It’s not the spud, it’s what we do to it. Many folks have lost a ton of weight on a potatoes-only diet, including the magician Penn Jillette. Carbs, like spuds, have also had their name sullied. But natural carbs are not the problem. It’s the kind processed in factories and found on store shelves.

Although I eat six-servings of greens a day, and a large share of non-starchy vegetables, potatoes (and rice, quinoa, oatmeal) fill me up. And I do not limit them. Last night I made a recipe with a pound and a half of red potatoes and ate it all. No problem. Potatoes have become a cornerstone of this way of eating.

This has become one of my favorite feasts. I boil 24 ounces of potatoes until they slide off a fork. This usually takes 10 to 12 minutes. For the last five minutes, I add in half a bunch of chopped purple kale. Take the pan from the heat. Drain it all, and quickly put the kale and potatoes back in the hot pan. Mash it all together. After a minute, stop and let it sit for two minutes. Add a tablespoon of garlic and onion powders. Mash some more. Add a quarter cup of nutritional yeast and one cup of oat milk. (You can use any kind of milk you wish.) Mash again. Add in chopped parsley (or chives) and cracked black pepper. (I skip the salt, but you can add it.)

You’ll be shocked how buttery these taste, without fats or oils or butter or dairy of any kind.

When the potatoes are boiling, I dry sauté 8 oz. of sliced baby bella mushrooms on medium-high heat for five minutes. Make sure the pan is hot before you add them. They will release their own fluid, and you will hear them begin to sizzle. Before flipping, sprinkled with a tablespoon of dark balsamic vinegar. After two minutes, drizzle two tablespoons of BBQ sauce on the mushrooms and stir them around.

Once you’ve plated the potatoes, put the mushrooms on top. For a side, I steamed zucchini and asparagus and drizzled everything with some maple balsamic vinegar. I get my balsamic vinegars from North Conway Olive Oil Company. They ship everywhere. But you can pick them up in any of the various olive oil shops around the country.

*A note: while I link to products and places, I have no affiliations with any of them.

I was quite fond of someone else, who was not a swimmer, but he loved these mountain waters. This was taken behind our home in the Ellis River.

Thank you for reading today. Stay cool, stay safe, and take care of one another.

“Make your mind learn its way around the heart.”

~ Lawrence Ferlinghetti