“I killed a 12-year-old boy. My friends stopped talking to me. Some hate me. They called me a murderer. You never get over that.”
From a rest area conversation on US 101 earlier today. Never sleep on rest areas. They hold potential stories and adventures.
This letter will be sent to paying subscribers within the next two days.
How very sad and what a weight to carry 💔 You certainly have a way of getting strangers to open up to you.... that's a gift to those who need to talk
Talk about an eye opening headline! You do meet interesing people & I for on3 can’t wait to read his story