Emily, after a walk with human friends the other day.

Reader Beth Wheeler Knapp, who lives in southern New England but often travels north to their beloved Jackson with her husband, had a question in the comment section the other day.

“I have to wonder…do you miss it up here at all?”

I consider the condition of my life from time to time. After all, as Socrates reportedly said in his trial, “The unexamined life is not worth living.”

It’s harsh, I know. However, we solitaries cannot help but reflect on our circumstances.

I’m well aware of the charms of the White Mountains, having devoted two decades to a life there. I am also aware that people change, times change, and circumstances change.

The best way to explain why our lives are better here than they were up north is that, in these newest chapters, life is expanding, while over the past five years, our joys and freedom have been shrinking.

I once thought I’d never leave Newburyport. Then I thought I would never fully leave the White Mounta…