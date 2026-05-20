Tom Ryan, Author

Tom Ryan, Author

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Cheryl Parnell
10h

You are a treasure trove of health tips. Thank you for sharing.

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prue batten
11h

It's 10.20 PM as I sit writing my next Substack post and I feel a desperate need to make porridge/oatmeal with berries!

Esseltyn's book is on my shelves...

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