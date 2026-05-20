As a survivor, I have to eat like my life depends on it—because it does! I bring a cooler that is always stocked with fresh berries and greens, and often splash them with one of California Balsamics flavored vinegars.

A few items for our trip were delivered this week, reminding me of how soon we’ll be on the road. I’m most excited about a new, smaller Ninja blender/processor. Smoothies, dips, desserts, and sauces will be made in hotel rooms and rentals around this stunning American landscape. (I’m already using it; it is FABULOUS! But I have two minor complaints: it’s loud(!) and the blender jar is plastic, not glass.)

As a heart and kidney failure survivor and a stroke survivor, not to mention the long list of other maladies, I have to be careful about where we eat. Save for a few exceptions, we don’t eat out while following Dr. Esselstyn’s Prevent and Reverse Heart Disease program. The sodium alone would be a death sentence for me. I limit nuts and other high-fat natural foods (like avocados and coconut), use no oil, limit sodium, and try to keep my fat calories around 10%. I’m careful about processed foods and choose only minimally processed ones.

Here are some of my favorites. They make hotel room cooking healthy. Nearly every place has a microwave, and I also bring my 6-quart Instant Pot. Since moving to the smaller cottage along the Cape Cod National Seashore, I’ve found these Anyday containers to be invaluable in a less-equipped kitchen. I’ll bring a small and a large container with us. They are perfect for morning oatmeal, steaming veggies, cooking grains, and can be used for storage. They go from the freezer to the microwave or the oven. (You can see their options here.)

Very rarely do I stray from Lotus Foods different rices. Unlike most American rices, they don’t have the arsenic in them.

While instant rice is super convenient, I also stock up on Lentifuls, which are available at grocery stores nationwide. Beans are now known not only to be a high-protein source but also to be among the prime longevity foods in the longest-living populations around the globe. Lentifuls are instant, and can be made in a microwave or with the help of one of those tiny motel room tea and coffee makers. (You can read more about them here.)

I’ll take two coolers. A smaller one will sit on the front passenger seat floor, with the larger (but still not too big) Titan sitting in the back. The Titan is not on the level of YETI’s, but it holds ice up to 3 days and costs hundreds less.

At home, I use ground turmeric (always with black pepper to enhance its potency), black cumin seeds, and amla powder in my recipes. That’s not always easy to do on the road, so I take them in pill and tablet form when we are off to see the country. These address artery issues and are essential for my well-being. (I also take tart cherry extract pills for my gout, a result of weakened kidneys.)

Food is more important to me because it’s what has kept me alive. But that does not mean I go without pleasure. Spices and sweeteners help. I travel with pure maple syrup, the Date Lady’s Date Syrup, and her BBQ Sauce. I limit my spices due to space, but the most important are black pepper, smoked cumin, garlic and onion powder, fennel seeds, Italian seasoning, and ground mustard seed. (The ground mustard magnifies the impacts of sulfurophane in greens and cruciferous foods like broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts. Only a dash is needed.)

Sweet potatoes are my friends! I use them with beans and chilis, as a simple side with veggies, and for dessert puddings. Or I simply steam or bake them, then cover them with berries, ground flaxseed, and a drizzle of maple syrup for a treat.

Our new Ninja Twisti (always with the cute names 🙄) will come in handy for making sweet potato pudding and frozen banana treats that taste like ice cream, without the artery-clogging.)

We have been spoiled by the Atlantic Spice Company here in Truro, one of the very few businesses to stay open year-round, and their fine selection of spices and teas. I’ll bring an assortment of their teas with us, along with my loose-leaf tea ball. I brew enough iced tea in a stainless-steel, insulated quart container for long rides.

The Atlantic Spice Company has so many teas, we’re still working through the varieties even after six months.

The first days will be hectic. From a ten-hour drive on day one to constant 400-mile days that first week means a lot of late-day weariness. Eating has to be convenient. Having microwavable foods at the ready is imperative.

While driving, I can snack on a plain Wendy’s baked potato (our friend Doug always sends along a gift certificate for these alone!) and Starbucks’ blueberry oatmeal. But that’s mostly it as we drive. Even dedicated vegan restaurants can have too much sodium and fat for my survival. So, it’s important we come prepared.

If worst comes to worst, I remember something that Jane and Ann Esselstyn wrote in one of their first recipe collections: stop at a bagel shop, order a whole-grain or whole-wheat bagel (if they have it), and load it with veggies (especially greens) and mustard. I avoid most hummus used in bagel shops because they use oil.)

Oatmeal (I travel with it) with berries and ground flaxseeds in the morning, and half a container of balsamic-flavored beets immediately after. (These are one of Dr. Esselstyn’s ‘greens’ for swelling your arteries with nitric oxide. The entire list is here. I attempt six servings of these foods a day, even when driving.)

This is a brief overview for now. I hope it helps in understanding how I prepare and eat to live. I’ve made it ten years past my supposed expiration date, thanks to healthier food. After all these trips, I believe I’ve perfected the art of traveling with a broken, susceptible body.

I’ll keep you updated on meals as we head out on June 14, with some pre-baked sweet potatoes in the cooler for those first days!

Onward, by all means, dear reader.

Western trails await our happy feet.

Postscript

Our final pre-coddiwomple fundraising subscription sale ends today at midnight. Save 20% off annual subscriptions (including gift subscriptions). Founding Memberships are marked at $200, and will return to $250 tomorrow.

All paying subscribers will receive about 20 posts per month while we travel, while free subscribers will receive 3.

Get 20% off for 1 year

Founding members who have updated their mailing addresses are receiving greeting cards and framed photos (80% have been sent), and will also receive a postcard or two from the road. All cards and letters will find their way to you with one of these new USPS stamps. I find they are perfectly themed for our coddiwomple. One is inspired by childhood summers on Cape Cod and the Islands. Another celebrates the 100th birthday of Route 66 (see you at the end of day 3, 66!). And then there are our beloved bison, who we will see twice on our way out West, a half a dozen times when we are out there. They are always a highlight of our travels.

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