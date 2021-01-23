Hot Springs National Park

We were on the trail and overlooking Hot Springs before sunrise.

We spent last night in Hot Springs, Arkansas, and rose before dawn to walk the trails on West Mountain. It was a mild 45 degrees, felt like early spring, and was comfortable enough that I wore shorts.

This was a return visit for us, having discovered these trails two years ago through the AllTrails phone app.

Knowing we had a nine-hour drive ahead of us, these miles were needed.

Trail side history. Click to enlarge.

The same view from the first photo.

We arrived in Amarillo this evening. We’re only here for the night, though. Tomorrow, we head toward the storied Ponderosa Pines, and a snowstorm that has us changing our trip, again.

Feel free to share these posts with anyone who might enjoy them.

Share

Thank you for reading, and for your support.

Give a gift subscription