This is Manuel and Woody, two charming characters who changed the tone of our trip. We’d just spent a rough couple of weeks in Morro Bay, and I was disheartened by the actions of a longtime reader who had turned into a stalker. The reader, who lives in the Pacific Northwest, followed us to Tucson and then Morro Bay.

I’d considered ending our trip, but Manuel and Woody, and Robert, the mutual friend who introduced us, brought song, laughter, and wonder back to our travels.

Manuel & Robert on Carmel Beach.

They saved our odyssey.

A long, intense trip takes on a life of its own. There are blessings, troubles, challenges, the unknown, and more.

The mythologist Joseph Campbell once said that we are not seeking the meaning of life but rather the experience of being alive. Five months on the road offer that. It distills and intensifies a life within a life, providing us with a lifetime of experience while plunging us deeply into life.

That’s quite a change for three happy homebodies.

A Texas Christmas Day scene.

Sitting here in Jackson this morning, it strangely feels like we almost never left, and have just awakened from an 18,000-mile dream. We have not fully awakened; the tendrils of sleep continue whispering, thankfully.

We are back to the simple acts of a quiet life. I’ve yet to go to the post office or many other places other than Grants for groceries. The washing machine and dryer whir, my knife slices vegetables on my cutting board, I slowly unpack as Samwise and Emily watch with relaxed but keen interest (“Are we coming or going?”), the tea kettle whistles, and classical music streams from Boston’s WCRB. Yesterday, the temperature reached 80 degrees, and I put the air conditioner in earlier than I ever have.

We walk, we eat, we nap, and life trundles on sweetly.

And yet, all the places and faces we encountered for five months are still part of us. There is much to tell you about Manuel, Woody, Robert, and everyone and everything else.

I’ll begin tomorrow by sharing our profound final week on the road. We said goodbye to the bison and pronghorn at dawn and slowly drove East. Things did not turn out as planned. There was disappointment and heartache, but there were a dozen little gifts along the way, too.

How lucky are we?

Post Script

It is cool and breezy this morning, and the trails are calling.

Onward, by all means.

