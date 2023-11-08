Greetings from the White Mountains!

It’s cold and windy here today. This morning’s miles were walked while wearing layers of fleece, gloves, and hat. It was 10 degrees with the windchill factor.

It’s dizzying how fast things change in Northern New England once October 1 arrives. From then until Christmas, weeks race by in a blur, and the weather constantly evolves toward winter.

I know it’s only the first week of November, but after Thanksgiving, Holiday Greeting Cards will be sent to each of you as part of my thanks for being a Founding Member.

I’m reaching out once again this year to ask if someone prefers a Hanukkah greeting card. I remember a handful of you from last year, but please refresh my memory. If you celebrate Hanukkah, please email me at atticusmfinch@gmail.com.

Thank you!

And peace to you all.

Tom (Samwise & Emily)

PS: Only 52 days until we hit the road again!