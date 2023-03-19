Hoe-Down in the Hills

We may have seen the last of the sun during our time on the Monterey Peninsula. Rain showers arrived today, and it’s been murky and raw in the sea fog. We are about to head out for the hike you see in the video. It’s been our daily mass, and I’m in love with it. Only this time, and tomorrow, we won’t be walking under blue skies and splashes of early morning gold.

I hope you enjoy it! Feel free to tap your feet to Arthur Fiedler and the Boston Pops. Yeehaw!

I spent this morning planning our next two stops, and we travel on Tuesday, once again in high winds and driving rain. This stay and the sunny days we’ve enjoyed have been a gift.

Onward, by all means, y’all!