Since an unwanted Maxwell Garrison Gillis arrived in my Newburyport life, I have pivoted to an entirely different existence. At the time, I was intrigued by cities, big and small, cafés, restaurants, movie theaters, politicians, and people watching. But dear Max had me looking outward, toward nature. We did not do trees and woodlands; instead, we visited Plum Island beach twice a day.

On the day Atticus arrived as an 8-week-old pup, our first stop after returning home from Logan Airport was that same beach. It was May, and a curious snowsquall surrounded us as we sprinkled some of Max’s ashes in the Atlantic. I introduced a five-pound southern puppy to his first taste of the cold – a cold he would later embrace on the wintry mountaintops of New Hampshire.

But before there was Atticus in the White Mountains, there was the great Atlantic and long walks on Plum Island in the morning, before shifting to afternoon miles at Moseley Pines on the opposite end of the little city along the Merrimac River.

Atticus made two trips to Provincetown with me, both in winter. On the second, we brought Will along so he could experience the sea before he died.

Once Samwise and then Emily came along, our long trips had us skimming the Atlantic Coast, from Cape Cod to Key West. On the other side of the country, we have driven every mile from the Mexican border north to the Canadian border, with the vast Pacific as a constant companion.

Oceans are not new to us.

And yet, the other day, we experienced a dangerous thrill I’d only ever read about. We found ourselves in one of those fight-or-flight moments when adrenaline rushes, and the mind strangely slows to take it all in.

One of the joys of Truro is that the land between the ocean and the bay is so narrow that we can be at either one within ten minutes. We’ve still barely scratched the surface of the number of beaches within 30 minutes. Since arriving on December 2, we’ve taken at least 50 beach walks. In all that time, we’ve only ever seen a single other person, and that was at a distance.

That’s remarkable.