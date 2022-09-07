Hiking Season Begins

Check out the video of our morning

Tom Ryan
284
44
Hiking into sunshine.

Hiking season finally began for us today. Typically it arrives in the middle of August, but it was a hot and sticky month, so out of character for the gateway to autumn. Then last week, Samwise had a slight limp, and we rested for a day. When we were due to hike the next morning, I did not want to put him on the rugged trails. Inste…

Watch with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Tom Ryan, Author to watch this video and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.