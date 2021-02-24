Hiking Buck Tank Draw & Birthday Arch: Mountain Lion Country

Buck Tank Draw, our hiking route.

“Lots of mountain lion tracks so a little unnerving.”

“**Warning** This IS mountain lion country. If you’re truly hiking and exploring, you WILL see fresh tracks. You should be carrying a firearm with you and keeping your head on a swivel, stopping, listening, and watching at all times.” *(I corrected misspellings in this post from AllTrails.)

The above comments were posted to the AllTrails app regarding the hike we took on Tuesday.

Yes, this is mountain lion country, and we did see numerous tracks along Buck Tank Draw. No, I do not hike with a firearm, nor will I ever. However, I did keep my head on a swivel. Samwise and Emily were not allowed as much freedom to explore as they have otherwise.

The trail passes through “draw,” a mini canyon with steep walls, and the ages have left the sandstone with hundreds of small caves, perfect for animals to hide in. While we didn’t glimpse a mountain lion (I often assume they see us), we watched a roadrunner tailing us from the rim above for a quarter of a mile.

Samwise’s nose went to the ground for many of these sandy miles, while Emily’s was pointed to the sky. This is how each reads the natural world. When Samwise begins to snake quickly back and forth while sniffing the earth, it’s akin to a Geiger counter going off, and I ask each of my friends to stay close.

A short slot canyon.

The trail was not challenging, other than trudging through the equivalent of beach sand for four miles. There was a ledge, though, where I had to lift Emily and Samwise. Emily is used to this since I carried her up and down the stairs for months throughout last year’s recovery from knee reconstruction surgery. Samwise, at 80 pounds, is not used to this, and neither am I. But we muddled through, nevertheless.

There were places where the ledges were so steep they provoked my fear of heights. I surrendered in four or five spots and dropped to all fours and crawled or crab-walked. My balance isn’t what it was before my stroke, and I noticed that especially yesterday. Used to be, even when I was a hundred pounds heavier, I could dance down the rockiest of White Mountain trails with Fred Astaire feet. That came to an end five years ago.

Like nearly every hike we’ve taken in southern Utah, we did not see another human being. The air was quiet and still and warmed from 16 degrees to 56 degrees in the 3 hours we were out on our ramble.

Micro Arch

The end-point of the trail is Birthday Arch, and while the final ascent to reach it is impressive, I felt less so about the rock formation. Instead, my heart was stolen by the charming Micro Arch, a name perfectly suited for one of the most charming arches we’ve seen. It took some off-trail exploring to find it, but it was worth it. That, too, took scrambling on my part, while Samwise and Emily handled those ledges more adroitly.

We stayed in the shade below the tiny arch and let the sun peak through the opening to get a good look at us. While Samwise napped, Emily surveyed the scenery before asking to sit on my lap. I counted blessings, casually checked for mountain lions (they attack from behind), and reviewed our stay in this stunning region. You see, our time here is coming to an end. We’re leaving either Saturday or Sunday. It depends on the Flagstaff collision center that has our faithful steed Clarence.

It’s been a month since the snowy accident, and serious work had to be done. As is the case with auto body repair, two weeks turned into three, which turned into four, which now… Well, let’s just say I finally let the poor fellow on the other end of the phone know how I feel about the succession of broken promises.

If Clarence is ready on Saturday, we’ll spend that night in a town where we’ll need to go off-road. Sunday night’s stay has been determined for a while. On Monday, we begin a monthly rental in another scenic region. I’ll let you know each destination after we arrive.

It’s not often we get to enjoy surprises as adults, and I like to think that keeping these secret adds to some whimsical suspense to your reading as you follow our coddiwomple.

A note about Best Friends Animal Society: it is a fantastic organization set along picturesque Kanab Canyon. Many of you have asked if we planned on visiting, some have insisted we go, one woman “fervently” suggested we get ourselves there.

Alas, that’s the thing about travel. It’s made up of options and personal choices. What suits some doesn’t fit others. It’s one of the reasons unsolicited advice does not work for us. While we did drive through the property, that’s all we did.

This trip is as much about Samwise and Emily as it is about me. The goal is to fill our days with experiences that will stay with us. The less time Sam and Em are restricted by leashes, the happier they are. While I could indeed spend a day at Best Friends, they would be bored silly, and frustrated.

Each month of this trip, I have run a discounted price for new subscribers to join. These offers are mailed to free subscribers. Each month, I choose a local charity to give a percentage of the money from the three or four-day sale. This month’s beneficiary is Best Friends. I had started the sale a couple of days ago, but it wasn’t set up as well as I would have liked. (Those that signed up, your funds are still going to the shelter.)

The deal is 15% off an annual subscription for new subscribers, and I give 15% of my profits during the sale to Best Friends. That will continue to run until midnight tomorrow (February 25). I usually give more energy to these sales, and I’m not happy with my efforts this time. While the deal will continue, I’ll have a new announcement for free subscribers this weekend. It will be similar, but with a few tweaks.

Unfortunately, Substack does not have it set up to offer discounted prices for gift subscriptions. Hopefully, that’s something that will change.

For each gift subscription that comes in between now and March 1, I will give 20% of the proceeds to Best Friends.

During the first two months of this trip, we’ve already raised $1,300 for non-profits. I like this practice and will continue it once we return home in late May. It’s a nice way to give back while practicing gratitude.

Lastly, with Covid numbers headed in the right direction I’ve been making reservations. While I will not tell you the locations yet, I can assure you that all of March and April, and nearly all of May have me thrilled with what’s to come.

I told a friend this morning that when I consider how much I’m going to miss southern Utah, I think about the adventures waiting for us.

These travels have been inspiring for me and thrilling for the entire trio. I hope you enjoy reading about them and it gives you some needed Covid relief.