High-Flying Emily is Grounded

A decade ago, my gallbladder turned gangrenous. I did not know this at the time. My fever spiked, pain sent me into a fetal position, keeping me in bed for a week. Two days after it eased, in a heatwave, like the one we are sweating through, Atticus and I hiked the Doubleheads. Two days later, we climbed Crescent Mountain. In forty-eight hours, I doubled over and was back in bed. On the fifth day, realizing death was calling, I dialed 911.

I crawled on all fours out to the front porch to wait for the ambulance. They were a good crew. Kind to both me and Atticus. We were transported to Memorial Hospital, where a friend came and retrieved Atticus.

I went under, and they moved me from the emergency room. A doctor gave me an injection to jar me back. Hair pulled, cheeks slapped, sternum painfully rubbed.

The doctor later told me, “I knew we had a fighting chance after your first words.”

He reported I spoke in a strained and molasses-slow voice. “All…of…the…nurses here…are so kind…and beautiful…Why… the fuck…is an ugly guy…waking me up?”

I only remember a bit of that first conversation with him. (We’d later become friendly.) He asked me to describe the pain. I told him it felt like being beaten by a sledgehammer.

“How long has it been like that?”

“For a week. Then it stopped. Then for about four more days.”

“And you are just coming in now?” He was incredulous.

“Well, yeah, pain I can handle. I only called when I figured I was going to die.”

Emily has the same trait; Samwise, not so much. She is a stoic and never yelps or complains; does not cry out; does not whimper.

The only way I knew there was something wrong with her was how she swung her right hind leg without bearing weight.

Rachael Kleidon, our out-of-this-world vet, tells me Em has a cruciate tear.

Surgery will be in a few weeks. A specialist will come to town and operate. Then, it’s four months of strict rehab.

Our ten-mile days are done. We won’t hike again this year. We won’t walk more than two miles before the snow falls.

We.

We go through everything together.

Emily has never been in a crate. She has only had a leash on a handful of times. Since she’s lived with us, she’s never been alone.

I mourn for what she is about to go through. For a while, she can put a brave face on her current pains—“…yeah, pain she can handle,” but I know what’s coming her way.

No more flying this year. The Divine Ms. Em lives to fly. She lives to bounce, to dance, and twirl on hind legs with the fireflies and butterflies, and dart after chipmunks and squirrels.

Emily lives out loud. She is a verb.

Yesterday, I deconstructed our bed; placed the mattress on the floor so she can still reach it. She so commands our bed and craves contact; I never need to make the bed in the morning. That’s how still she slumbers, always pressed against me whether it is a paw or a snout or her firm but soft-furred spine.

Of course, I worry about getting Samwise outside for freedom romps along wooded trails. And I am concerned about my health and keeping my exercise up. One does not get beyond the shadow of stroke, heart and kidney disease, blood clots, anemia, and all the rest of that shit show by standing still.

We are all going through this major surgery and rehab together, you see.

We.

But Emily is my main concern. The pain is not getting her down. The lack of freedom will. As will the brief moments we have to leave her behind in her crate.

The rehab excites an old part of me. It’s what I used to do with college, professional, and Olympic athletes. Rehab therapy was my specialty.

There’s an intimacy to it, and intensity. You help someone crawl back from the abyss of despair. They do the work, you just believe in them, support them, don’t let them give up.

When I was in college, I’d fly with athletes to the Hughston Sports Medicine Clinic in Columbus, Georgia, and stay in the operating rooms as the now-world renowned Dr. James Andrews went to work.

“You’re going to be doing the rehab, Boston,” he drawl, “I want you to see what you’re rehabbing.” (Everyone at Iowa and Kentucky called me Boston, because of my accent.)

He once asked me why I waited while with the athletes while they slept in recovery. “You can sit in the doctor’s lounge with us if you like.”

“I don’t like them waking up alone. Not after this. Besides, we get to start rehab immediately.”

And we did begin as soon as they’d wake up after surgery. Even if it was something as simple as flexing a foot, curling toes, or making a fist, this is a trait I learned while working with the Iowa Wrestling team. You can always move something.

New beginnings offer opportunities. Hemingway wrote, “The world breaks everyone, and some are made strong at the broken places.”

My dear Emily is in for a challenge. We three are all in for a drastic new way of life. Most of what makes us happy is gone. At least for five months.

Just days ago, I wrote about how little it takes to make us fill us up. Walking in the woods, slipping into streams, sitting on mountaintops (even the smaller ones) makes us happy. We don’t need more than these simplicities.

Now, we’ll all have to learn to get by with less than any of that.

We’ll come out of this closer when all is said and done. And Emily will be able to fly again.

But gosh, my heart cries for her right now. Of the three of us, I’m the empath. Goodness knows it will do no good for her to see me worried. So, it’s off to war we go.

Together.