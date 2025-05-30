The Samwise & Emily Founding Photos have been chosen, except for two. I would love your opinion on deciding the final framed photos. Although these are for Founding Members, the vote is open to all readers. And who knows, you may even be choosing a calendar image, too.

Here are the options for autumn in the White Mountains. You can only choose one. Founding Members have their choice of frames: black, white, or wood.

Autumn #1

Autumn #2

Autumn #3

Autumn #4

The other vote is for your favorite slot canyon photo. Choose one.

Slot Canyon #1

Slot Canyon #2

Slot Canyon #3

Slot Canyon #4

Slot Canyon #5

There will be two ocean scenes for Founding Members to choose from this year.

Neskowin Sunset

Carmel Beach Sunset

There are also two desert scenes.

Morning Glory

Valley of Fire State Park’s The Wave

Stay tuned for the final choices, which will be added to this morning’s framed photos of Atticus and Will at the end of The Ghosts of Nebraska letter.

Thank you for voting!

PS: All Founding Members get to choose one framed photo. They’ll also select the frame color: white, black, and wood. Upgrading to a Founding Membership is 20% off through Sunday. They will revert to the full price of $250 on Monday.