We have finally settled in at home. My body feels healthy and back to normal. And for the first time in two weeks, we've enjoyed blue skies and warm days.

It always takes time to gather a trip once you've completed it. It's one of its gifts—how it lingers and even enlightens long after you're home.

While patiently nurturing myself away from fever, and aches and pains, I've spent my days cooking, reading, and napping. (I look forward to sharing recipes with you. I am particularly excited to let Ann Esselstyn know how I've been sneaking greens into my frozen Nice Cream desserts!)

It's been blessedly quiet, and that has given me time to contemplate many of the chapters that ran from the first week of January to the last week of April. From Cape Cod to the Deep South, across to the deserts and canyons of the Southwest, into stormy California, and up to moody Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, and the Dakotas.

In comparing past photos of other trips to this year's, there is a notable lack of blue sky i…