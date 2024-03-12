Next stop: the Pacific Ocean!

Care to guess who the backseat driver in our group is?

At this angle, you can see a resemblance to Atticus from this photo taken ten years ago today.

Both Emily and Atticus share the same birthday—March 12!

The desert has been great. Now bring on the trees and sea.

We'll check in with our next letter in two weeks when we get to Yosemite.

Onward, by all means.

The scene this morning in Red Rock Canyon was downright artistic.

