This is the first of two posts today. The second will be a brief piece on what to expect when we begin our 100 Days of Summer Coddiwomple tomorrow morning. Excitement is mounting. There remains packing and cleaning to do, and Samwise & Emily have a grooming appointment today.

Yesterday morning was a treat. It was one of those moments when you get to introduce two distinct and interesting personalities who have lived in the same region for decades yet have never met.

We began our day with more cleaning, an iced tea for me, and breakfast for Samwise and Emily on the cottage deck, and then more packing. Thank goodness I got rid of much of what I owned, but I realize I continue to amass ‘things’ and I’d rather not. Lesson learned for next fall? We’ll see.

He fell in love with Truro on a college trip, bought land, but could not afford to be here. After a successful run as a high-end maître d’ at a Washington, DC, Hilton, he was finally ready to move to the Outer Cape. He gave his notice, and then the White House offered him the lifetime position of Head Butler.

We had our goodbye walk with our friend Gull. She is a lovely, energetic, textured soul. So caring, she has to be careful not to overdraft on her empathy account. She loves to talk, enjoys good characters and good stories, and leads a neat life down in Orleans, 25 minutes away.

Gull & Emily, walking toward the first bench.

She brought treats for all three of us, and I brought shelf-stable PlantStrong milk for her to take home to her husband.

I introduced her to the “little loops trails” with its six benches. We’re both touchy when it comes to hearing, so we speak up or look directly at one another. Gull prefers when I walk on the side of her ‘better’ ear.

You know you’re hanging with an interesting soul when you’ve spoken and texted dozens of times in the past seven months, and yet there’s so much more you want to know about them. But we never seem to get around to our pasts because life is so full, amazing, and heartbreaking in the right here and now.