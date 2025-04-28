This car is parked at a tourist shop outside of Petrified Forest National Park. This is what the HMS Beagle seems like as I continue to unpack.

Greetings from the White Mountains of New Hampshire.

The same thought occurs to me whenever we return home after seeing the country: was it all a dream?

We are such homebodies, and I’m so private in this simple country life that even now, after so many of these coddiwomples, none of it seems real. Instead, it feels like I’m just waking up and rubbing the sleep from my eyes.

The word ‘fantastic’ aptly matches the mood. Did we really spend the last five months dancing over White Sands, the Grand Canyon, the Pacific Ocean, Yellowstone, the Sequoias and Redwoods, bison, elk, antelope, sea otters, seals, Key West, Hemingway, Steinbeck, Rockwell, Melville, Dos Passos, Twain, and Faulkner?

The genius of Norman Rockwell depicting the coming and going of a trip.

Bison are on my mind more than they’ve ever been. I’ll tell you why in coming letters.

Like all of our recent trips, I’ve returned with homework. That’s part of what I adore about our travels—the more I experience, the more I learn, and the more I yearn to know and understand.

Like an eager schoolboy, I have more questions than answers, and that, even in an incredibly chaotic world, gives me hope. Interestingly, what I learned gives me reason to be optimistic and horrified. I feel like our country is on a knife-edge and can teeter either way. And the best we can offer is to be the best versions of ourselves as education, logic, and intelligence are under attack.

After a massive undertaking, you never return to who you were when you left. This morning I’m feeling like both Bilbo and Frodo Baggins, back in the sleepy Shire after taking in the world.

We saw things both troubling and stunning, uplifting and depressing. An introvert forced himself to be “out there,” which is always invigorating and also exhausting. We slept so much over the past forty-eight hours.

A Missouri stop on our way home. Story to come.

For now, I’m gently easing into the chores at hand. These are grounding and humbling. Haruki Murakami famously wrote, “Maybe working on the little things as dutifully and honestly as we can is how we stay sane when the world is falling apart.”

I needed to make the bed, stock the refrigerator, begin endless loads of laundry, clean, and air out a stale hobbit hole. Yesterday, we walked between rain showers on trails that know our names. In the afternoon, I made soup: a whole-food, plant-based imagining of the Olive Garden’s Zuppa Toscana. Instead of sausage, I used cannellini beans and tempeh.

We’re tired but blessed. I am happy to be able to concentrate on my writing. On the road, scribbling down stories as they occur has me feeling like Hawkeye Pierce in M*A*S*H. You get it down the best you can, and when home, the real work begins.

As a writer, nothing makes me happier than to tell you, “I’ve got stories to share.”

Before we go back to some significant stories I did not get to, I’ll tell you about the last week on the road. Things did not go as planned. I got sick, missed out on seeing some friends, a person I care about died…

And yet, there was light among the darkness, too. We saw some places I did not expect to, visited a couple more I longed to see, and took a different way home.

I’ve been reading some mesmerizing books, mostly non-fiction, to fill in the gaps in what I was learning as we saw America. I will share them with you tonight as I ask you what you’ve been reading.

It’s good to be home.

Our trips seem to feed the next one. What began in Provincetown last year led us to Nyack, NY, Key West, Mississippi, and ultimately, to this St. Louis cemetery this year. Yes, you guessed it, story to come!

My Version of Olive Garden’s Zuppa Toscana

One of the gifts bestowed by reading the recipes from Jane and Ann Esselstyn and Kaitlin, the Garden Grazer, is how they give permission to use your imagination to make a recipe your own. Confession: I never make a recipe as instructed. There’s always something to add, something to subtract. Olive Garden’s famous soup is not heart-healthy or vegan, so it was easy to riff on it. I looked up a few knock-off recipes and came up with my own. Instead of sausage, I used cannellini beans and tempeh, and the results were nourishing, filling, and delicious!

Ingredients

1 can of no-salt cannellini beans (rinsed)

1 package of tempeh (cubed)

10 cloves of garlic! (yep, TEN)

8 ounces sliced baby bella mushrooms

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

1 onion, finely diced

4 cups low-sodium veggie broth

4 cups water

2 teaspoons liquid smoke

4 white potatoes (cubed)

6 cups chopped spinach (I did not have kale on hand)

1 tablespoon of fennel seeds

2 teaspoons of black cumin

2 teaspoons of black sesame seeds

2 tablespoons of California Balsamic Smoked Hickory

black pepper to taste

Instructions

Warm a dry dutch oven over medium-high heat until a drop of water sizzles and dances on the surface. Add onions and cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. They’ll release their own water. Add garlic and cook for a few minutes, then add mushrooms and nutritional yeast and sauté all the water is released from the mushrooms. Add the potatoes, beans, tempeh, broth, water, and liquid smoke. Bring to a boil over high heat; reduce the heat to medium-high and boil the soup for 10 to 12 minutes, or until the potatoes are fork tender. Reduce the heat to medium-low, but maintain a simmer. Add the greens, black sesame seeds, black cumin, black pepper (that’s a lot of black!), and the balsamic vinegar and simmer for 3 to 5 minutes.

4. Leftovers will keep in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. But you know that!

Notes

Have fun. Make it your own. I’m not a fan of tempeh, but I like it in soups. Black cumin is a wonder spice that tastes nothing like cumin. It works on high cholesterol. Any dark balsamic will do, but I love Smoked Hickory. Black sesame seeds were added because they are a powerful antioxidant. I suggest kale, but Grant’s did not have it when we shopped there yesterday. Also, I’ve missed mushrooms. They should be cooked for health reasons. Without a kitchen, a pot, or a pan on the road, I went without. At home, they are part of my daily diet. If you are not into tempeh, go with tofu or soy curls or add another can of beans.

Now that we are home, recipes will be hitting more often.

Before heading home, we stopped at Thorne Pond to stretch our legs. Soon it will be ‘popping’ green (and the black flies will be out)!

This morning’s letter is free for all readers, but tonight’s and those coming for the rest of the week are for paid subscribers only. Feel free to share this with all your usual suspects, in all the usual ways.

