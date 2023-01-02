We were swept up with happy hearts by the company of dear visiting friends for several days after Christmas. Now, we are working (actually, I am—Samwise & Emily are doing a lot of napping) at a maddening pace to prepare for our departure. If all goes well and I get enough done, we’ll leave on Wednesday. Otherwise, it’s Thursday.

This is a quick update to let you know what we’ve been up to. Other than seeing our friends for the first time since the pandemic swept across the globe, I am kicking myself for not having left earlier. The conditions have been horrendous for walking. First, the ground was covered by deep, rutted frozen snow. Post holes and divets twisted knees and ankles. Then, the temperatures became so mild we barely made it a quarter of a mile into the woods before turning back. We have been sinking into melting slop. So desperate to walk, we waited until last night to log three miles of loops in the parking lots of neighboring Story Land. God, how our feet delighted on th…