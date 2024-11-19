Good morning!

Over the past week, we’ve been blessed with brilliant moonlit skies on our night treks. The naked forest, with its leafless ceiling, allows for night shadows and reminds us that light can always be found even as we approach the darkest days of the year.

I’ll admit that with age comes the growing desire for comfort, and it is not always easy to get dressed for three or four miles in the cold when the warmth of our kitchen and the glow of our reading lamps whisper, “Stay! Stay!”

The pull to stay in is strong, yet nature always welcomes and affirms us whenever we enter the woods, be it on the cloudiest or most brilliant November morning or under the haunting moon and constellations contrasting an ink-black sky. As John Muir wrote, “I only went out for a walk and finally concluded to stay out until sundown, for going out, I found, was really going in.”

Wonder is such a renewing gift, as is wandering. I was reminded of this yesterday during the annual visit with my primary care physician. It’s been eight and a half years since my heart and kidneys failed, since the stroke and the blood clots and sepsis and pneumonia and the rest of the maladies on my Pupu platter of death. I don’t dwell on those days, but I am constantly reminded of them in the freedom of movement, in the gift of breath.

We’ll celebrate another attending gift of those troubled times in less than two weeks. My dance with death was a wake-up call to figure out what I was missing—what I needed to see and do before I did die. Because of what endured, in the first week of December, we’ll drive away from Jackson for another visit with America. I was never a traveler until I came only breaths from leaving this world.

How blessed and privileged are we to spend time with bison, in national parks, in deserts and canyons, on beaches, among redwoods and geysers, elk and mountain lions, and saguaro?

Each year, when we leave home, it feels like we are stepping into a book, and all its pages are blank, and we get to fill them with people and places, with an American story and wild animals we would never have seen had we stayed home.

These last two weeks will be a crazy and hectic period. There is much to do before we set sail from our home moorings in the HMS Beagle, and, yes, our kitchen and bed and the glow of our lamps and books continue to whisper, “Stay! Stay!”

As strange as this may sound, it is never easy to drive off for so long and feel so untethered to home and hearth, but like our night walks of the past week, I never regret it, for we are continuously renewed.

This will be the seventh nation-crossing adventure for Samwise and me and the sixth for Emily. In all these years, I’ve seen my two friends grow older, with more gray hair and the occasional stiffness. Sam is eight, but he’ll be nine by the time we return. Emily is seven and will celebrate her eighth birthday when we are hiking in Big Sur. The clock ticks, the years pass, and I know the kind of adventure we are about to throw ourselves into won’t always be possible.

Will this be our last? Time will tell, but stories await, and I never take our travels for granted.

I am excited to share our letters from the open road with you and to send back photos and videos of the places and faces we’ll encounter.

Our annual trips are also our chances to give back. Our Black Friday Sale will help animal rescue organizations impacted by Hurricane Helene. Although the media may have moved on to other stories, people and animals throughout the Southeast still need help. Over the next few days, all annual subscriptions will be 20% off, and a portion of each will go to animal rescues still hurting from Hurricane Helene.

Paying subscribers can expect to see their darker months brightened and colored by our correspondence from the road at an increased rate. Because many more photos will be sent, you can expect as many as 20 email letters or postcard sets over the next five months. Free subscribers will receive between two and three. It’s the best time of year to upgrade from a free subscriber or give the gift of adventure reading to a friend or family member.

In centuries past, many of America’s greatest writers serialized stories in magazines and newspapers when they traveled. It’s kind of cool to realize that we’re following the tradition of Hemingway, Twain, and Muir.

We’re honored to have you here with us, no matter how often you read. You have many options in this busy world and only so many hours a week to yourself. I’m grateful that you give time to us and allow us into your lives.

