Early mornings have felt different these past couple of weeks. My eyes open with a dash of excitement about what is to come. I have not felt that way very often over the past five or six years here in Jackson.

Even in an off year, and two weeks beyond peak foliage, this last week of October is so very special. Even better, we saw our first otter of the year. They come in winter when the beavers are slumbering in their homes. We don’t get to see the otters anymore since we travel each winter. So, I’m considering this a goodbye gift.

Yes, there is stress in packing, in throwing things away, in realizing that many of the decorative comforts of our home of 16 years will no longer be in my life. And yet that is washed away by the possibility of our coming tomorrows. God, I do so love a new adventure!

The trepidation of wrestling with what to throw or give away and what to take with us will vanish as soon as we land in that rare corner of New England that still feels like it did decades ago. How sweet it will be to move lightly, to pick up and go, to not be swamped by too many ‘things.’

I’ve always celebrated the Saint-Exupery sentence from Airman’s Odyssey, “Perfection is achieved, not when there is nothing more to add, but when there is nothing left to take away.”

We spend year after year accruing items for our home, only to reach a time when it’s necessary to shed them. The way I see it, I’m simply doing that a bit sooner than most.

I continue to be filled with joy by giving prized possessions to others who will celebrate them.

At the same time that I’m wading through the trials and tribulations of the final five weeks here, I am already imagining the three of us walking in the shadow of the Cape’s towering dunes along the National Seashore. Samwise will be energized and intrigued by the watchful seals, their heads bobbing along the ocean swells. (Did you know that seals and dogs are quite similar?) The beach has always intoxicated Emily. It carbonates her even as she enters old age.

I wake each morning with a feeling of being blessed, of landing in a magical realm where nature and literary history will embrace us. It feels like we are stepping into a dream.

Recently, I wrote that it feels like we stayed in the White Mountains four or five years longer than we should have. What we love about this place is mostly what we loved about this place. Judging from many of the comments and from letters and cards I’ve received in the mail, I’ve not done a good job conveying this.

Many of you have reached out with a version of, “I can see how difficult this move is for you.” Nothing could be further from the truth. If I could, I’d snap my fingers and be in Truro now, and not December 1.

One of my favorite people to correspond with is Brendan Benson in Portland, Maine. We write religiously four or five times a year, and a regret from our long winter coddiwomples is that I miss out on his words.

His most recent letter stated, “I have been following you for well over 10 years now, and Tom Ryan is a different person when he is on Cape Cod. It seems that you and the Cape have a special affinity for each other, and it clearly shows in the words that you share with us.”

Brendan gets it. However, I cannot explain why, and that makes this landing spot even more intriguing. I’d never even considered living on Cape Cod until things became untenable here.

Now, I’ll admit there’s a difference between spending anywhere from a week to a month on the Cape in the first stage of a long road trip and actually living there. I guess we’ll soon find out how different it is.

The history and the geography, scenery, and nature will not be new to us, but everything else about the Outer Cape, much of which is made up of the Cape Cod National Seashore, will be new to us.

The other day, I pulled up an electronic map and focused on our new address to see what was close by. Truro is not the busiest town. If anything, it’s the quietest place on that flexed arm of land. It boasts more back roads and dirt roads than any other community on the Cape.

I giddily texted a friend, exclaiming that we will be only five minutes from the Atlantic Spice Company! Half an hour later, I added, “There’s also a stationery store just three minutes from the cottage!”

While there are countless beaches to witness the sunrise from the Atlantic side, there are just as many on the bay side to watch the sunset. Three of them are within a ten-minute drive of our new home. That is like going to Thorne Pond for us.

Area hiking trails have already found their way into a folder on my phone. There are a surprising number of woodlands to explore, all of them looking tangled and bewitched in the off-season.

Emily with the statue of a young Rachel Carson, based on a photo taken during her first summer on Cape Cod. The statue is located at Woods Hole.

While the Outer Cape offers a refreshing and renewing amount of light, we’ll also experience all four seasons. In winter, there is snow—not as much as up here—but snow, nonetheless. The winds can be brutal, and temperatures regularly drop below freezing.

I’m looking forward to the writing. Not just the fresh subjects and observations of our surroundings, both in the natural world and the human world, but also the setting where I’ll sit to write to you from. It’s so darn isolated and cozy, quiet, and the stuff of a writing retreat.

Strangely, the decision to move to the edge of America has also built my anticipation of visiting Kanab for two summer months. There’s added excitement about spending so much time there. Like the Outer Cape, we are drawn to Kanab, but for different reasons. Not only will our time there be special, but the route to and from will fulfill our wanderlust.

I believe in signs. Yesterday, I received three cards from friends in Kanab. How witchingly synchronistic is that?

We adore traipsing where Mary Oliver used to walk.

Onward, by all means.