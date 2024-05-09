There is a renewed delight in his face, an electricity to his tiger eyes. He loves perching on the bed and studying the backyard. He takes it all in with a knowing intensity: from the old black ash tree to the crowning hump in the middle of the scrubby lawn, back to the thorny thicket that leads to the trees and the bear path down to the river. He is ever-present again, a student and surveyor of the natural world.

It was a cool and rainy day, his favorite weather for spending the afternoon by the large double window. On sunny days, even in mild temperatures, the afternoon sun drills into our room and overheats Samwise. He retreats to the shady dog bed instead. But today, with the chill rain and the fresh air, he was faithful to his post next to the screen.