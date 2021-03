Prickly Pear and Saguaro

Greetings from the front porch of our casita, where there is a cool breeze, a napping Samwise, and a birdwatching Emily. This morning she's studied the roadrunner couple we often catch a glimpse of and a hummingbird feeding off a cactus. She bubbles with excitement whenever they appear and fights off her cat-like desire to pounce…