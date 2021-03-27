From Cape Cod to San Diego

Leaving an overcast Palm Springs yesterday, we drove south along the Salton Sea before turning west. We stopped to walk a few miles through the Borrego Badlands.

It did not hit me at the time, but it would be our last desert walk of this trip. It's fitting that as we climbed a winding mountain road in Clarence and looked back across the flat of the desert, I finished listening to Ben Ehrenreich's Desert Notebooks: A Road Map for the End of Time. It's a book I wish I'd read instead of listening to. Something about the narrator turned me off. I'm glad I persevered. The prose and the storyline were strong. I like Mr. Ehrenreich's style.

As we began our descent, headed toward the Pacific Ocean, we could smell the difference in the air, and the lush green hills were glowing before our eyes. We descended through vineyards and farmland, through more green than we've seen since September, and there was something about it all that had emotions stirring.

Since January 23, we've spent our wandering lives in desert landscapes. I felt purified, cleansed if you will. And now, we were headed to San Diego. We'd gone from the sparsity of the Mojave to lush summertime scenes and scents.

I did not expect the tears.

We stopped at a fruit stand and bought peaches, mangos, and oranges picked that day. The young woman at the stand saw Samwise and Emily looking out from Clarence and asked if they were friendly.

"They might lick you to death," I said while opening the door. "Go say 'hello,' guys."

Continuing, with my breath smelling of fresh peaches, the traffic grew denser and more hurried. It was a mild thrill to hop onto the Ted Williams Parkway. (I wear his number 9 cap while traveling.)

San Diego is where Teddy Ballgame grew up. It's where he decided that one day he would be the greatest hitter of all time. While Williams had many nicknames, the one I like the most is the one we shared. When former baseball commissioner and former Kentucky governor Happy Chandler and I became close, he noted my accent. While everyone else in Lexington called me "Boston," he decided I was the second "Boston Kid." The first was Ted, of course.

While driving along the parkway bearing his name, I tipped my cap to Ted Williams. It felt good.

Our hotel room was not ready until 4:00 pm, so we drove to nearby North Beach, where the three of us walked and frolicked, tossed our noses up into the air, splashed in the shallow waves, played catch with an abandoned tennis ball, and smiled at the sunshine. We stayed at the beach for a couple of hours and ran into all kinds of friendly dogs and people.

On December 9, we walked for miles under charcoal clouds on a wind-whipped and frozen Cape Cod while the Atlantic Ocean repeatedly crashed near us. Yesterday, we walked under a cloudless blue sky. I was in shorts, a short-sleeve shirt, Keen sandals, and smelling of coconut sunscreen. We'd made it across the country, something I was unsure of in Covid times, and we'd made it through the winter.

Last night, I had my best sleep on the trip.

Since leaving home in early December, we've had many adventures, but there's something about California that feels exquisite and exciting. We visit the state for the next three weeks, perhaps longer.

For now, we're city folk who will take frequent beach walks. This morning, we visited the Original Dog Beach and watched the sunrise above the city. I plan on checking out a few inland trails.

Tomorrow, I'll write about our Joshua Trees experiences, both in the Mojave Desert National Preserve and Joshua Tree National Park.

Tomorrow, I'll write about our Joshua Trees experiences, both in the Mojave Desert National Preserve and Joshua Tree National Park.

During these four days, there is a 20% discount on all annual subscriptions. I'm using it as a fundraiser for Emily's rescue organization, Operation Pets Alive.

