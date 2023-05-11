Seven years ago this week, I had survived my maladies, just barely, and made it out of Maine Med. I’d been home since May 1 and reunited with Atticus. Neither of us was doing well. We’d both fallen sick simultaneously, which seemed natural since we were two bodies that shared one soul.

On Friday, the 13, seizure after seizure weakened Atticus, and we drove to meet the vets at North Country Animal Hospital after it closed. Our beloved Dr. Rachael Kleidon was out of state on maternity leave. So, at 5:30 pm, under the pine trees and a gentle spring rain, Atticus took his last breaths in my arms. (It was determined he had a brain tumor, and asking him to live a second longer was unfair.)

I held it together for my friend, but once in the car, I surrendered to immense grief and showers of tears. I’d been there for half an hour when one of the vets approached and asked if I was okay.

“I’ve never gone home without Atticus.”

I was lost.

The twenty-minute drive home took an hour because I could not see the road, and there were moments I could not breathe.

“Why God, why? Why did you take him and not me at the same time!?”

Writing these sentences all these years later has me in tears once again.

Atticus’s death was reported in newspapers and on television stations. Social media passed the word. Tributes came in. Dark days followed. I was still not walking well. Heck, I could barely stand for very long.

A week after Atti left me, I received a text from Virginia Moore at Conway Area Humane Society. She knew it was probably too soon, but a puppy in Texas was on death row with 24 hours to live and no one wanted him. She sent a photo.

“Apple Jack” on death row with less than 24 hours to live.

Shit. It was too soon. I needed to grieve; I needed to mourn the loss of part of my soul.

I think when I said yes to Apple Jack (the name the shelter gave him—before they were going to euthanize him for being unwanted), I said yes to life again.

Who takes in a six-month-old street dog without making the determination, “I want to live!”?

Two weeks later, what was supposed to be a Jack Russell terrier, arrived. He already weighed 30 pounds, and while gangly and smallish, he had elephant ears and horse hooves.

Jack Russell, my ass.

So, it turned out that fate cast two who had near-death experiences together.

Samwise Atticus Passaconaway and I grew together from the start. He had a life to live, and I had one to reclaim. On his second morning, Samwise was off-leash in the woods and listening to me. It was a good start.

I may not have been the most present that first year. My body was a wreck, and I was weak. I fainted—a lot—when my blood pressure suddenly plummeted.

A few months in, we tried a short but steep hike. We’d been building up to it. But after only 200 yards of climbing, I had to sit on a rock. I woke up realizing I’d fallen over, hit my head on a log, and was bleeding profusely. (My blood thinner made things all the worse.) But I also woke up with an 8-month puppy curled against my body to protect me from further harm.

We turned back, and I had to butt-slide down the steeps. Samwise was back in good spirits and bounding ahead of me. A hiker approached, just starting out, and he greeted the happy Samwise, but when he looked up at me...oh, I was a mess with all that blood on my face.

He froze in his tracks.

“Are…are you okay!? What happened?” the fellow asked.

Even at my weakest, while wobbly and still dizzy, my Irish couldn’t be held back.

“Have you ever done this trail?” I asked while thrusting my thumb back toward the beginning of the steep pitch.

“No? Why?”

“Be careful. It’s a bitch.”

And then I walked on.

Eleven months after Atti left and ten months after Samwise arrived, I was better but still weak and still fainting when Will’s Red Coat was published. We undertook an intense book tour throughout the Northeast. We drove everywhere and, at times, had two events in a day. I believe there were 21 events in 18 days. It was absurd.

After our last book signing, an afternoon affair at Cambridge’s Porter Square Books, Samwise and I took the next step in our bonding. We hopped in Bill, our VW Beetle Convertible, and began a two-month cross-country trip.

When in Maine Med, a priest came by my room. He’d been hovering for days like a vulture waiting for a man to die in the desert. I could barely speak and had hoses and tubes going in and coming out of my torso, neck, and arms. I also had an oxygen tube in my nose.

If memory serves me, and I wouldn’t completely count on that since I was half out of my mind, he wanted to offer me Last Rights. I refused. He attempted an end around.

“Do you have any regrets you’d like to talk about?”

My friends will tell you, at my worst, they did not think I’d make it, and they knew I could barely speak. Having a stroke compounded everything else.

It took great effort, but I uttered a broken sentence, “None that I fucking want to tell you about, Father.”

I winked at the priest, and he laughed, and I tried to before I began coughing, and my machines started beeping, and the nurses came running in.

Regrets. Nearly everyone has them, and I’m smart enough to know you can’t do much about most regrets. But two stuck with me. Two that I could do something about. I always wanted a convertible and to drive across the country, something I’d done with my family in August of 1969, the summer after my mother died.

On this first trip, Samwise and I found some magic among some of the most profound places in our country. I remember a park ranger approaching us in Yellowstone when we were watching bison with the top of the VW down. The bison had drawn near to us on Samwise’s side. Sam sat calmly and quietly as the bison herd grunted as they grazed feet away. A massive bull raised his head, looked at Sam, took a few steps nearer, and their noses touched. Two souls met eye to eye, looked for a while at each other, and eventually, the bull left, and his herd followed him.

That’s when the ranger approached.

“That never happens,” he said.

“What?”

“Bison hate dogs. They consider dogs predators. They’re akin to wolves, and they either avoid or they charge. I don’t know what happened there, but it is almost crazy to see!”

On that first trip, when it was just Samwise and me, we had close encounters with a pair of mountain lions at the Grand Canyon, prairie dogs at Wind Cave National Park, coyotes in Utah and California, and a few more with bison in Theodore Roosevelt National Park and Badlands National Park.

Close encounters of the bison kind in Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

By the end of our adventure, it was clear that there was something a little different about my traveling companion. He had Atticus’s poise around the Wilds, and I appreciated that. It’s one of the reasons his full name is Samwise Atticus Passaconaway, just as Atti was Atticus Maxwell Finch, taking his middle name from his predecessor.

I always pray that some of what I had with my other dogs make its way into the lives of the newcomers. What we learned together definitely contributes to my wisdom. So there is much carryover from Max to Atticus to Will to Samwise and onto Emily.

I have no doubt that Emi carries parts of all of them within her. I certainly do.

Atticus and I had a surreal connection from our very first day. But it was magnified by our intense mountain adventures. With Samwise, we graduated to a new realm on our first western trip, and each Coddiwomple further cements our connection. It has also happened with Emily, which I will tell you more about next time.

My goal in raising Atticus was to always allow him to be a dog but with guidelines. He had to keep himself safe, respect others (people and animals), and listen to me when I asked him to do something. We never did the command thing, asking was always fine for us and it continues to be our chosen way of figuring things out together respectfully.

The greatest compliment I ever received on my relationship with Atticus came from his breeder, Paige Foster, who met the one dog she did not want to give up seven years after she sent him to a stranger in Newburyport “who needed him more” than she did.

“Thank you,” Paige said, “for not training the Atticus out of Atticus.”

That is always my goal, and I’d like to think it has worked with Samwise and Emily, who, while connected to me, are self-assured about who they remain to be.

Together, we grow, and while a long life is not guaranteed me, I often think of Ram Dass, “We’re all just walking each other home.”

Until we get there, my responsibility to is to see that Sam and Emi’s lives are as fulfilled as mine.

Coming next: How Our Coddiwomples Continue to Contribute to Our Growth

Our Latest Photo Winner

Congratulations to Timothy Forner. Tim’s name was drawn from those who liked one of the letters. It works out well since he enjoyed the photos from White Sands National Park. Now he has one—or will have it on Friday when it is delivered to his home in Vancouver, BC. This is our first winner outside of the US.

Blueberry-Lemon Nice Cream Recipe

It’s good to be back in my kitchen, where I am making old favorites while continuing to concoct new recipes. Last year, I purchased a Ninja Creami, and it has helped me up my homemade vegan ice cream game. I used to use my blender to make soft serve and that was good. But with the Ninja, it comes out with the firm texture of hard ice cream.

As a survivor, I follow Dr. Caldwell Esselstyn’s Prevent & Reverse Heart Disease program, which means I shoot for six servings of greens daily. The purpose of the greens is to stimulate the endothelial cells of arteries. It’s fun finding new ways to get kale, spinach, chard, mustard greens, etc., into my diet. And if you told this junk food lover that one day I’d be eating an ice cream alternative that Popeye would envy, I’d have thought you were crazy.

It should be noted that while there are many vegan ice creams in the supermarkets, like the majority of processed foods, they are not the least bit healthy—unless you are one of the animals who have not been killed or enslaved.

What is amazing about this recipe is you cannot taste the greens. I’ll be making it again and again.

You can make this even if you don’t have a Ninja Creami. Simply blend it and freeze it in a container.

(Note: I am not affiliated with Ninja. I just like this product.)

PS: And yes, Paige’s three-part story is still coming. The first two installments will be by the end of May, with the closing chapter coming in June.