Big day for Emily. We have a vet appointment at 3:30 with Dr. Tom. And that is one of the problems I’m having.



But more on that later.



Emily is fine when moving. She cavorts, cuts, dances, and pivots at high speed. However, after she has settled down for a bit, she gets up with a visible limp on her right front leg. However, the limp does not last.

Rachael Kleidon, our superstar vet and great friend, is no longer here. She moved to Virginia last month with her daughter and husband, who will be teaching at VMI. It’s a dream job come true for him, and it allows Rachael not to be the primary income. She will work part-time and concentrate on being a mother. It’s a grand opportunity for both Rachael and Bryant.