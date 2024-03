Good evening from Red Rock Canyon in Nevada.

Last night and this morning, we were in Joshua Tree National Park. For the next four days, we’ve shifted to the northern reaches of the Mojave Desert.

Today’s drive was special, and you’ll read more about why in another letter. But one stop was in one of our favorite places, tiny Amboy, California. It is situated on old Route 66 and has a population of 5 people! That’s not a misprint.